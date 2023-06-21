Madonna Teases 'Calm Before the Storm' as Highly-Anticipated World Tour Is Just Weeks Away: Photos

"The Calm Before The Storm……….," the Queen of Pop captioned her Instagram carousel of images, which featured a series of behind-the-scenes photos of the "Material Girl" singer preparing for opening night of The Celebration Tour on Saturday, July 15, in Vancouver, Canada.

In the alluring pictures, Madonna struck a pose in both her recent auburn-colored hair and iconic bleach blonde locks the "Like a Virgin" singer was famously recognized for in the past — seemingly hinting fans might see both hair colors when she takes the stage.