Madonna Teases 'Calm Before the Storm' as Highly-Anticipated World Tour Is Just Weeks Away: Photos

Source: @madonna/instagram
Jun. 21 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Let the celebration begin.

On Tuesday, June 20, Madonna reminded fans to get excited, as her world tour is less than one month away.

madonna ig
Source: @madonna/instagram

"The Calm Before The Storm……….," the Queen of Pop captioned her Instagram carousel of images, which featured a series of behind-the-scenes photos of the "Material Girl" singer preparing for opening night of The Celebration Tour on Saturday, July 15, in Vancouver, Canada.

In the alluring pictures, Madonna struck a pose in both her recent auburn-colored hair and iconic bleach blonde locks the "Like a Virgin" singer was famously recognized for in the past — seemingly hinting fans might see both hair colors when she takes the stage.

madonna ig
Source: @madonna/instagram

The mom-of-six's post also showed off a series of unique outfits — all of which were head-to-toe black couture. Most styles seemed simple, however, one portrayed Madonna in a cop costume, while another snap featured a T-shirt with the saying "Italians do it better."

The police officer 'fit had admirers of Madonna start brainstorming after they noticed many of her best-selling songs were written on the sleeves of her jacket.

madonna ig
Source: @madonna/instagram
"Queen, are you tipping us off to the setlist with your jacket in slide eight? 'Love Profusion?' 'Nothing Really Matters?' 👀," one fan pointed out, while a second user begged her to "include 'Frozen,' 'Borderline,' 'Don't Tell Me,' 'Material Girl, 'Open Your Heart' and 'Dress You Up' on the setlist please," before asking Madonna to "remove 'Bad Girl,' 'Human Nature,' and 'Rescue Me,'" if they happened to make the cut.

Others couldn't contain their excitement about the tour, as one fan gushed, "MY HERO!!!! You are the queen of all queens! Cannot wait to seeeee uuuuuu!!!!" and another added, "time goes by so slowly… can’t wait 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Madonna has been working relentlessly for her upcoming tour — which she said will feature "as many songs as possible" — ever since she broke news of her concert series back in January.

"Madonna will be reflecting on her entire career in the tour and that won’t just be the music — it will be the clothes too," a source previously spilled of the 65-year-old's stage wardrobe.

