Katie Couric Praises Matt Lauer Alleged Rape Victim Brooke Nevils for Speaking Out: 'I Feel Terrible for Her'

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Matt Lauer Was Fired From NBC in 2017

Source: MEGA Matt Lauer was fired from 'Today' show in 2017.

“I feel terrible for her,” Couric told Page Six at the City Harvest 2026 gala recently. “I think she’s very brave to write the book.” Nevils filed a complaint against Lauer, 68, with NBC in 2017 and soon after, more women came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against the anchorman. The broadcaster was axed from the Today show in November of that year after the network received "a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace."

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Brooke Nevils Claimed Matt Lauer Raped Her in 2014

Source: MEGA Several women came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against the anchorman.

Lauer and Couric were co-anchors on the morning show from 1997 until 2006. In Nevils' book, she claimed Lauer raped her when they were both working on the Sochi Olympics in 2014. She noted she woke up the next morning and saw her "underwear and the sheet beneath me caked with blood," adding the pain was "undeniable" as "it hurt to walk. It hurt to sit. It hurt to remember."

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Katie Couric Was 'Blindsided' by Matt Lauer's Scandals

Source: MEGA Katie Couric said 'so many of us were blindsided' by Matt Lauer.

In Couric's 2021 memoir, Going There, she wrote about her feelings towards Lauer and his indiscretions. “I know Matt thinks I betrayed him, and that makes me sad,” she penned. “But he betrayed me, too, by how he behaved behind closed doors at the show we both cared about so much.” “So many of us were blindsided, never imagining that a dashing, witty, beloved TV star had such a dark side,” she noted. “I've come to realize that Matt could be an excellent professional partner, a good friend, and a predator.”

Matt Lauer Denied Raping Brooke Nevils

Source: MEGA Matt Lauer denied he raped Brooke Nevils in a 2019 letter.