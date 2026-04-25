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Katie Couric Praises Matt Lauer Alleged Rape Victim Brooke Nevils for Speaking Out: 'I Feel Terrible for Her'

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Katie Couric praises Matt Lauer victim Brooke Nevils for speaking out in her recent memoir.

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April 25 2026, Published 4:43 p.m. ET

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Katie Couric recently praised Brooke Nevils, the woman who previously accused Matt Lauer of rape.

Nevils published her memoir, Unspeakable Things: Silence, Shame, and the Stories We Choose to Believe, earlier this year and the journalist, 69, revealed she “read an excerpt."

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Matt Lauer Was Fired From NBC in 2017

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Matt Lauer was fired from 'Today' show in 2017.

“I feel terrible for her,” Couric told Page Six at the City Harvest 2026 gala recently. “I think she’s very brave to write the book.”

Nevils filed a complaint against Lauer, 68, with NBC in 2017 and soon after, more women came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against the anchorman.

The broadcaster was axed from the Today show in November of that year after the network received "a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace."

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Brooke Nevils Claimed Matt Lauer Raped Her in 2014

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Several women came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against the anchorman.

Lauer and Couric were co-anchors on the morning show from 1997 until 2006.

In Nevils' book, she claimed Lauer raped her when they were both working on the Sochi Olympics in 2014.

She noted she woke up the next morning and saw her "underwear and the sheet beneath me caked with blood," adding the pain was "undeniable" as "it hurt to walk. It hurt to sit. It hurt to remember."

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Katie Couric Was 'Blindsided' by Matt Lauer's Scandals

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Source: MEGA

Katie Couric said 'so many of us were blindsided' by Matt Lauer.

In Couric's 2021 memoir, Going There, she wrote about her feelings towards Lauer and his indiscretions.

“I know Matt thinks I betrayed him, and that makes me sad,” she penned. “But he betrayed me, too, by how he behaved behind closed doors at the show we both cared about so much.”

“So many of us were blindsided, never imagining that a dashing, witty, beloved TV star had such a dark side,” she noted. “I've come to realize that Matt could be an excellent professional partner, a good friend, and a predator.”

Matt Lauer Denied Raping Brooke Nevils

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Matt Lauer denied he raped Brooke Nevils in a 2019 letter.

While Lauer has never been charged with any crime, he previously said he did have a sexual relationship with Nevils.

However, in a 2019 letter that was published in Variety, he denied all rape accusations against him. He said his relationship with Nevils was an "extramarital affair" and that it was "completely consensual."

"There is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed," he said.

“The story Brooke tells is filled with false details intended only to create the impression this was an abusive encounter. Nothing could be further from the truth. There was absolutely nothing aggressive about that encounter," he alleged about their time at the 2014 Olympics.

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