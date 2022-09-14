Katie Holmes Flies Solo At Alice + Olivia Presentation During NYFW As Bobby Wooten III Romance Heats Up
Katie Holmes stunned while stepping out solo for New York Fashion week. The actress turned heads as she walked the red carpet at the Alice + Olivia presentation at the Highline Stages on Saturday, September 10.
Holmes rocked a royal blue long sleeved top, a pair of flared blue jeans and chic leather boots on her day out, as she posed alongside the brand's designer, Stacey Bendet.
KATIE HOLMES SPOTTED WITH MYSTERY MAN IN NEW YORK CITY EN ROUTE TO THE THEATRE
Other guests at the chic event included Nicky Hilton, Kelsea Ballerini, Meredith Marks, Tayshia Adams and David Dobrik, who sipped on Casa Del Sol tequila while looking at the new collection.
The Dawson Creek star's solo outing comes as her romance with Bobby Wooten III, who she has been dating since earlier this year, only gets better. As OK! previously reported, Holmes already met Wooten's family over the summer.
"Katie spent time with Bobby’s family, who really liked her," the insider explained. "Whenever they would go without seeing each other, they would kiss and be very happy to be together again. Katie and Bobby were very affectionate with each other at all times; they looked very in love and didn’t care who saw."
KATIE HOLMES SPOTTED ON SET OF ‘THE WATERGATE GIRL’ IN NYC WEARING CHIC MIDI LEATHER SKIRT — GET THE LOOK
"Katie was very unassuming and kind to everyone," added an eyewitness source, who saw them at a wedding in Montauk together in June. "Katie seemed to be carefree the entire night and very much in love with Bobby."
For Holmes, who split from ex-boyfriend and chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. in May 2021, the Grammy nominated composer has been a breath of fresh air in her life.
"They know some of the same people who connected them and so far, it's working well," a source said of the blossoming flames' dynamic. "Katie is excited about seeing someone and is very happy. It's new, but it's going well. She enjoys having someone in her life and he is very kind and good to her. She's looking forward to spending time more time with Bobby and seeing where it goes."