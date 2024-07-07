OK Magazine
What Is Tom Cruise's Net Worth? How the 'Mission: Impossible' Actor Made His Millions

Composite photo of Tom Cruise.
Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 7 2024, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Getting rich was no Mission: Impossible for Tom Cruise!

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor and producer, 62, is worth a whopping $600 million.

Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise starred in 'Top Gun.'

The star began his career after high school when he moved to New York City to pursue his dream. In 1981, Cruise made his Hollywood debut in Endless Love and later earned acclaim for his role in Taps. Cruise then landed a deal with powerhouse talent agency CAA, which allowed him to get the role in The Outsiders.

The father-of-three found big success after Risky Business released in 1983 and made $64 million in the box office. Cruise received his first Golden Globe nomination for the performance.

Three years later, Cruise starred in Top Gun, which grossed $360 million worldwide. As Cruise’s career took off, so did his salary.

Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise is the leading man in the 'Mission Impossible' series.

Cruise made $9 million for Days of Thunder, $13 million for Far and Away, $12 million for A Few Good Men, $12 million for The Firm and $15 million for Interview with the Vampire.

Additionally, due to his producer credits, he raked in $70 million for all his credits on the first Mission: Impossible and $75 million for Mission: Impossible 3.

Between 1983 and 2019, Cruise earned a shocking $745 million in movie salaries.

Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise was married three times.

As OK! previously reported, though the celeb is rolling in cash, his personal life has taken some tough turns over the years.

Cruise was originally married to Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990, however, they split because of the Jerry Maguire alum allegedly wanted to become a monk. Cruise then tied the knot with Nicole Kidman in 1990, though they split in 2001.

Finally, Cruise married Katie Holmes in 2006, but she filed for divorce in 2012. The messy break-up left the actress with custody of their daughter Suri Cruise, who is now estranged from her father.

Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise is a father-of-three.

The youngster recently dissed her father by dropping his surname while performing in Head Over Heels on Broadway. Instead, the 18-year-old was listed as Suri Noelle — which appears to be a nod to her mother’s middle name.

As for why Tom never built a relationship with his daughter, one source claimed, "The simple fact why Tom hasn’t seen Suri in all these years is because he has chosen not to. That’s it."

Source: OK!

"In any divorce where there are children involved, a father is given the right to see their child," they explained. "Fathers who are incarcerated can see their children. Tom didn’t see Suri grow up because he chose not to. It was entirely his decision."

