What Is Tom Cruise's Net Worth? How the 'Mission: Impossible' Actor Made His Millions

The star began his career after high school when he moved to New York City to pursue his dream. In 1981, Cruise made his Hollywood debut in Endless Love and later earned acclaim for his role in Taps. Cruise then landed a deal with powerhouse talent agency CAA, which allowed him to get the role in The Outsiders.

The father-of-three found big success after Risky Business released in 1983 and made $64 million in the box office. Cruise received his first Golden Globe nomination for the performance.

Three years later, Cruise starred in Top Gun, which grossed $360 million worldwide. As Cruise’s career took off, so did his salary.