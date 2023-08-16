'Vanderpump Rules' Star Katie Maloney Slams Raquel Leviss' New Interview About Tom Sandoval Affair: 'Hot Garbage'
Katie Maloney was just as surprised as everyone else when she discovered Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss sat down for a chat with Bethenny Frankel.
When the Something About Her co-founder saw an Instagram post about the interview — in which Leviss discussed her affair with Tom Sandoval — Maloney commented, "What in the hot garbage is this?"
As OK! reported, Leviss was dropped by her cast-mates once her and Sandoval's affair was exposed.
Though the former beauty pageant contestant shared some insight into their tryst during the three-part Season 10 reunion, she opened up like never before during her chat with the Real Housewives of New York City alum, which took place after Leviss completed treatment at a mental health facility.
In her candid chat, she discussed how therapy helped her get to the root of her issues, explaining that when she and the musician hooked up, she was still healing from her and ex-fiancé James Kennedy's breakup.
"I believed I was in love with Tom at the time. I now look back on it and see that I was not in love with him," she spilled on the "Just B With Bethenny" podcast. "I also don't believe that he was truly in love with me either. We had this connection that I felt seen and heard by him that I haven't really had with people on the cast nor people in my real life."
- Raquel Leviss Admits She Was 'Not in Love' With Tom Sandoval During Scandalous Affair
- Raquel Leviss Admits She Was 'Drinking a Lot' While Filming 'Vanderpump Rules' as She Was Still Healing From James Kennedy Split
- Katie Maloney Rips Apart 'Idiot' Raquel Leviss For Shocking Tom Sandoval Affair: 'You Deserve What’s Coming To You'
Leviss also ruffled feathers by claiming she and Ariana Madix — Sandoval's girlfriend at the time — weren't great pals.
"I do recognize that I have caused her a lot of pain and there was a lot of secrecy, deception. Although I wasn’t hanging out with Ariana off-camera to begin with, I did start hanging out with her in group settings because Tom invited me out," she shared. "It did seem like we were close friends from the outside looking in, but in those situations, I was hanging out with Tom more than her."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I don’t expect Ariana to forgive me," she confessed. "I think once trust is broken with somebody, it’s hard to come back from that. The fact that I was able to keep those secrets from her – I don’t expect her to ever forgive me. I am remorseful."