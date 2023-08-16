OK Magazine
Raquel Leviss Admits She Was 'Drinking a Lot' While Filming 'Vanderpump Rules' as She Was Still Healing From James Kennedy Split

raquel leviss scandal
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 16 2023, Published 8:20 a.m. ET

Raquel Leviss shared her side of the story months after it was revealed she and Tom Sandoval had been having an affair behind Ariana Madix's back.

On the "Just B with Bethenny Frankel," the 28-year-old spoke with Bethenny Frankel about how she's reflected on her behavior after the scandal occurred.

"One of the reasons I wanted to go to a treatment facility was to understand my behavior. My goal was to really get down to the bottom of, 'Why am I choosing men that are unavailable? Why do I keep finding myself in unhealthy relationships?' In knowing I needed to make a change, I needed to know what it was," she shared.

raquel leviss scandal
Source: mega
Frankel, who was previously on the Real Housewives of New York for many years, noted that starring on Vanderpump Rules is more intense because they are younger and alcohol is typically involved.

"Reality TV is edited and contrived to make a certain storyline. It's not always factual. As a viewer tuning in, it's easy to get wrapped up. An affair can also really hit hard to a lot of people. A lot of emotions came up for a lot of people, and unfortunately, I was the punching bag for a lot of that. I do want to take a moment to just acknowledge the hurt that I've brought to a lot of people. I was not careful in my actions, and I was not thinking longterm. I was completely wrapped up in heartbreak and wanting to get certain needs met. Looking back now, I can see I was still healing from a relationship that I thought I was going to marry," she said, referring to her split from James Kennedy. "In ending that, I hadn't healed yet. While filming, I was drinking a lot to heal that anxiety. In a reality TV environment, I wasn't getting that safe space for me to express my emotions in a healthy way."

"That person I saw watching back on my TV is truly out of character from who I am," she added. "I learned about love addiction. You confuse intensity with intimacy. It doesn't excuse the fact that it happened. Now I know better."

raquel leviss scnadal
Source: mega
As OK! previously reported, Leviss caused Sandoval and Madix to split after nine years.

She previously spoke out about the hurt she's caused.

"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships," the Vanderpump Rules star said in a statement. "There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

