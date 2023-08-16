Raquel Leviss Admits She Was 'Drinking a Lot' While Filming 'Vanderpump Rules' as She Was Still Healing From James Kennedy Split

Frankel, who was previously on the Real Housewives of New York for many years, noted that starring on Vanderpump Rules is more intense because they are younger and alcohol is typically involved.

"Reality TV is edited and contrived to make a certain storyline. It's not always factual. As a viewer tuning in, it's easy to get wrapped up. An affair can also really hit hard to a lot of people. A lot of emotions came up for a lot of people, and unfortunately, I was the punching bag for a lot of that. I do want to take a moment to just acknowledge the hurt that I've brought to a lot of people. I was not careful in my actions, and I was not thinking longterm. I was completely wrapped up in heartbreak and wanting to get certain needs met. Looking back now, I can see I was still healing from a relationship that I thought I was going to marry," she said, referring to her split from James Kennedy. "In ending that, I hadn't healed yet. While filming, I was drinking a lot to heal that anxiety. In a reality TV environment, I wasn't getting that safe space for me to express my emotions in a healthy way."