Katie Zacharia's Bikini Photos Resurface After She Reportedly Tried to Scrub Them From the Internet Before Leaving White House Job
Oct. 18 2026, Published 5:54 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's former White House press secretary Katie Zacharia's bikini snaps have resurfaced days after she was fired from the position.
Zacharia, 41, reportedly also attempted to erase the skimpy photos from her social media pages just before she took up her role in the Trump administration.
Katie Zacharia Served as the White House Press Rep for 5 Days
Zacharia was appointed to her media relations role earlier this month as Karoline Leavitt's replacement and was canned by the president, 80, on October 16 after just five days.
Several swimsuit photos of the mother of four appeared to have vanished from her Instagram a few days before she began the job.
Katie Zacharia Also Tried to Delete Some Controversial Tweets
One shot had the Pepperdine University graduate donning a white and black two-piece while wearing a matching visor and sunglasses. She posed in front of a picturesque ocean on what looked like a yacht.
Another image — which is currently still on her account — had the blonde bombshell sporting a pink and black bikini as she smiled on a surfboard.
Her Instagram feed allegedly wasn't the only thing Zacharia attempted to scrub before she became Trump's new White House press secretary for a brief time.
- Donald Trump's New Press Secretary Katie Zacharia Tried to Scrub Her Social Media History of Controversial Posts: Report
- New White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia Accused by Critics of Undergoing 'MAGA Makeover' With 'Too Much Botox: See Before-and-After Photos
- Katie Zacharia Fired After Less Than a Week as Donald Trump's Press Secretary: Report
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
She reportedly deleted several contentious tweets from her X account. Some posts apparently held ideas such as false vaccine conspiracies, suggesting Trump run for a third term, as well as calling on the government to invade California, according to a report from The Bulwark,
In one post from her professional account penned in 2025, she responded to a comment by California Governor Gavin Newsom, saying: "The federal government under @realDonaldTrump should take over all California because you clearly can't be trusted to do a single thing."
"8 in 10 women had a miscarriage after getting the COVID vaccine," Zacharia wrote in another post.
Katie Zacharia Defended Her Press Briefing on Sean Hannity's Fox News Program
Zacharia held a jaw-dropping 14-minute press conference on October 13 where her demeanor was widely panned. During the briefing, the political commentator seemed nervous and was unable to answer questions from some reporters.
She then appeared on Sean Hannity's Fox News program shortly after and blamed her behavior on being unprepared.
"What I feel is I really stepped up to the plate to do the press conference, Sean, with very little prep time," Zacharia said during her guest spot.
"Given the fact that I'd been on the job less than maybe eight hours and had a briefing book in the morning, I feel like I did my very best, Sean, to deliver for the American people that day," she explained.
She added: "I received briefing materials in the morning of Tuesday and I went to deliver all of the great results that President Trump is delivering for the American people that are not often spread in the national media."