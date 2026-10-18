Katie Zacharia's Bikini Photos Resurface After She Reportedly Tried to Scrub Them From the Internet Before Leaving White House Job

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Donald Trump's former White House press secretary Katie Zacharia's bikini snaps have resurfaced days after she was fired from the position. Zacharia, 41, reportedly also attempted to erase the skimpy photos from her social media pages just before she took up her role in the Trump administration.

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Katie Zacharia Served as the White House Press Rep for 5 Days

Source: @katiezacharia/Instagram Katie Zacharia lasted as Donald Trump's press secretary for only a few days.

Zacharia was appointed to her media relations role earlier this month as Karoline Leavitt's replacement and was canned by the president, 80, on October 16 after just five days. Several swimsuit photos of the mother of four appeared to have vanished from her Instagram a few days before she began the job.

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Katie Zacharia Also Tried to Delete Some Controversial Tweets

Source: @katiezacharia/Instagram Katie Zacharia was fired from the White House on October 16.

One shot had the Pepperdine University graduate donning a white and black two-piece while wearing a matching visor and sunglasses. She posed in front of a picturesque ocean on what looked like a yacht. Another image — which is currently still on her account — had the blonde bombshell sporting a pink and black bikini as she smiled on a surfboard. Her Instagram feed allegedly wasn't the only thing Zacharia attempted to scrub before she became Trump's new White House press secretary for a brief time.

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Source: @katiezacharia/Instagram Katie Zacharia also allegedly deleted tweets from her X account.

She reportedly deleted several contentious tweets from her X account. Some posts apparently held ideas such as false vaccine conspiracies, suggesting Trump run for a third term, as well as calling on the government to invade California, according to a report from The Bulwark, In one post from her professional account penned in 2025, she responded to a comment by California Governor Gavin Newsom, saying: "The federal government under @realDonaldTrump should take over all California because you clearly can't be trusted to do a single thing." "8 in 10 women had a miscarriage after getting the COVID vaccine," Zacharia wrote in another post.

Katie Zacharia Defended Her Press Briefing on Sean Hannity's Fox News Program

Source: @katiezacharia/Instagram/MEGA Katie Zacharia recently appeared on Sean Hannity's Fox News show where she defended her disastrous press conference.