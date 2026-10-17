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Trump Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Reportedly Arranged Controversial Katie Zacharia Interview on 'Hannity' Before Firing: 'Sanctioned Hit'

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Source: MEGA/@katiezacharia/Instagram

Susie Wiles allegedly had a hand in arranging Katie Zacharia's recent interview on Fox News.

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Oct. 17 2026, Published 2:57 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump's White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles reportedly orchestrated his former press secretary Katie Zacharia's contentious interview on Sean Hannity's eponymous Fox News show.

Zacharia, 41, was canned from her post by the POTUS, 80, on Friday, October 16, after just five days. She was announced as ex-White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt's replacement earlier this month by the businessman.

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image of Katie Zacharia
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump fired Katie Zacharia from her role as White House press secretary on October 16.

One source told Politico Zacharia’s appearance on Hannity was “sanctioned hit,” with a second insider claiming Wiles, 69, and White House spokesperson Danielle Alvarez “fed” Zacharia to the anchorman, 64.

“Susie and Sean do talk, but Susie did not need to feed her to Sean or anybody else. It’s not her style," one individual then alleged.

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The White House Slammed the Report as 'Speculation'

image of Katie Zacharia
Source: MEGA

Katie Zacharia only lasted on the job for five days.

“And Hannity wasn’t the nail in her coffin; her hit [on Fox & Friends] this morning was, as well as her weird answer on being a lawyer,” the anonymous person added.

White House communications director Steven Cheung then blasted Politico's report as pure conjecture.

“All of this breathless speculation is just that— speculation. And it’s fiction that’s not even creative,” Cheung told the outlet. “Katie took on a very important job, and she will continue to support the President as she transitions to a new role. She is an amazing teammate and tremendous talent.”

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image of susie wiles
Source: MEGA

Susie Wiles reportedly 'fed' Katie Zacharia to Sean Hannity.

A rep for Fox News also slammed allegations the Trump administration arranged Zacharia's chat with Hannity, as the TV presenter is the one who ultimately determines who appears on his show.

“Sean Hannity decides who he interviews and what he asks his guests, period. That’s been true for three decades, through several administrations, and that authenticity is why he’s been number one for nearly 30 years. Susie Wiles and Danielle Alvarez had nothing to do with the booking,” the network reiterated to Politico.

Katie Zacharia Claimed She Didn't Have Time to Prepare for Her First (and Only) Press Briefing

image of Sean hannity
Source: MEGA

Sean Hannity interviewed Katie Zacharia on October 15.

On Thursday, October 15, the mother of four made a controversial appearance on Hannity's political talk program, where she was grilled about her legal career and her ill-fated press briefing she gave at the White House two days prior.

Zacharia noted she was given "very little prep time" before the "widely panned" 14-minute press conference.

"Given the fact that I'd been on the job less than maybe eight hours and had a briefing book in the morning, I feel like I did my very best, Sean, to deliver for the American people that day," she explained.

Hannity also questioned Zacharia about her law credentials, which she noted that while she did graduate from Pepperdine University with a law degree in 2011, she never actually passed the bar exam.

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