Trump Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Reportedly Arranged Controversial Katie Zacharia Interview on 'Hannity' Before Firing: 'Sanctioned Hit'

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump fired Katie Zacharia from her role as White House press secretary on October 16.

One source told Politico Zacharia’s appearance on Hannity was “sanctioned hit,” with a second insider claiming Wiles, 69, and White House spokesperson Danielle Alvarez “fed” Zacharia to the anchorman, 64. “Susie and Sean do talk, but Susie did not need to feed her to Sean or anybody else. It’s not her style," one individual then alleged.

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The White House Slammed the Report as 'Speculation'

Source: MEGA Katie Zacharia only lasted on the job for five days.

“And Hannity wasn’t the nail in her coffin; her hit [on Fox & Friends] this morning was, as well as her weird answer on being a lawyer,” the anonymous person added. White House communications director Steven Cheung then blasted Politico's report as pure conjecture. “All of this breathless speculation is just that— speculation. And it’s fiction that’s not even creative,” Cheung told the outlet. “Katie took on a very important job, and she will continue to support the President as she transitions to a new role. She is an amazing teammate and tremendous talent.”

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Source: MEGA Susie Wiles reportedly 'fed' Katie Zacharia to Sean Hannity.

A rep for Fox News also slammed allegations the Trump administration arranged Zacharia's chat with Hannity, as the TV presenter is the one who ultimately determines who appears on his show. “Sean Hannity decides who he interviews and what he asks his guests, period. That’s been true for three decades, through several administrations, and that authenticity is why he’s been number one for nearly 30 years. Susie Wiles and Danielle Alvarez had nothing to do with the booking,” the network reiterated to Politico.

Katie Zacharia Claimed She Didn't Have Time to Prepare for Her First (and Only) Press Briefing

Source: MEGA Sean Hannity interviewed Katie Zacharia on October 15.