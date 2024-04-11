OK Magazine
O.J. Simpson Likely Asked God 'for Forgiveness' on Deathbed But Athlete Would 'Never' Admit to Murdering Ex-Wife Nicole Brown, Kato Kaelin Claims

Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 11 2024, Published 5:02 p.m. ET

In the court of law, O.J. Simpson died a free man, but that doesn't mean karma didn't get to him.

Speaking on a February episode of "Behind the Velvet Rope," Kato Kaelin — who was living in Nicole Brown Simpson's guest house at the time she and her friend Ronald Goldman were infamously murdered in 1994 — shared his thoughts on what would happen spiritually to O.J. when inevitably he died.

Source: MEGA

O.J. Simpson died on Wednesday, April 10.

"Do I believe in karma? I think, yeah," Kato admitted to host David Yontef earlier this year. "I believe that if you live a bad life, it's going to come catch up to you and I think when it's , it will go, the story will never find the real killer."

Kato, who provided a testimony as a witness in O.J.'s infamous case, predicted the Buffalo Bills alum would never "come out and say anything" about his potential role in the murders, implying he'd instead take a possible confession to the grave.

Source: MEGA

Kato Kaelin believes O.J. Simpson murdered his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

"My opinion is, I think he is guilty, but if it's him, he's never going to go out and say, you know, he's the [murderer]," the 65-year-old explained. "So yeah. We're never going to find out."

Doubling down on his thoughts, Kato reiterated O.J. would "never" come forward with a confession, noting: "Why is he going to admit it? I'm sure he has got his own God or whoever he is going to ask for forgiveness if he even believes in that sort of thing."

Source: MEGA

O.J. Simpson was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife and her friend in 1995.

"[But] it will never happen. Never happen. I don't think it will go down," Kato continued, concluding, "there's just so, so much to the story that it will never die. Even when he passes away, it will live on."

Kato's podcast discussion eerily came less than two months before O.J. shockingly died after a brief battle with prostate cancer.

Source: MEGA

Kato Kaelin testified as a witness in the infamous murder case of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman.

Source: OK!

The running back's family announced the news in a statement shared Thursday, April 11.

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," his loved ones revealed via X (formerly named Twitter). "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

The NFL alum — who was considered one of the greatest running backs in the sport — is survived by his four children: Jason, Arnelle, Sydney and Justin.

