O.J. Simpson Likely Asked God 'for Forgiveness' on Deathbed But Athlete Would 'Never' Admit to Murdering Ex-Wife Nicole Brown, Kato Kaelin Claims

In the court of law, O.J. Simpson died a free man, but that doesn't mean karma didn't get to him.

Speaking on a February episode of "Behind the Velvet Rope," Kato Kaelin — who was living in Nicole Brown Simpson's guest house at the time she and her friend Ronald Goldman were infamously murdered in 1994 — shared his thoughts on what would happen spiritually to O.J. when inevitably he died.