Katy Perry Reveals What She Finds 'Annoying' About Longtime Lover Orlando Bloom
It's Katy Perry's world, and Orlando Bloom is lucky to be living in it!
The "Firework" singer and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor are still head over heels in love with one another — but there is something about Bloom that gets on Perry's nerves.
During a recent video interview, Perry was participating in the "what's in my bag" trend when she pulled out some vitamins, crediting Bloom for forcing her to keep up with her "tinctures."
"Orlando is very healthy. Like, annoyingly healthy," the "Dark Horse" hitmaker quipped of her fiancé, who popped the question in 2019. The couple postponed their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have yet to tie the knot.
While Bloom might be a stickler when it comes to nourishing his body with the right nutrients, Perry appears to have a solid skincare routine, as she confessed to stealing a Solawave red light therapy wand from the Kingdom of Heaven actor's Golden Globes gift basket.
"Health is wealth," Perry declared while demonstrating how to use the skincare device.
During the Thursday, August 8, YouTube video, the "California Gurls" singer also credited Bloom's ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, for influencing her to use KORA's turmeric moisturizer.
Bloom and Kerr — whom Perry called "our modern family mother" and "a good friend of mine" — share a 13-year-old son, Flynn. The Lord of the Rings alum is also a dad to his and Perry's 3-year-old daughter, Daisy.
Perry has previously opened up about her close relationship to Kerr.
In January 2023, the dynamic duo walked the red carpet together at the G'Day USA Arts Gala in Los Angeles, where the pop star presented the model with the Excellence in the Arts Award, as OK! previously reported.
"Many of you may be confused as to why I'm presenting Miranda with this award," the "Roar" singer noted. "It doesn't fit the ex-wife, new wife narrative. Many in the media would like to see us mud wrestle... but we are here to lead by love because Miranda is love. And as a lot of you know, love comes in many family iterations."
"I'm so grateful for our modern blended family," Perry expressed. "It's like I gained another sister, one with whom I usually sidebar from the main family chat and agree with."
British Vogue interviewed Perry about what was in her bag.