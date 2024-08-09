OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > katy perry
OK LogoCOUPLES

Katy Perry Reveals What She Finds 'Annoying' About Longtime Lover Orlando Bloom

Photo of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.
Source: MEGA

There's always something a little annoying about your partner!

By:

Aug. 9 2024, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

It's Katy Perry's world, and Orlando Bloom is lucky to be living in it!

The "Firework" singer and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor are still head over heels in love with one another — but there is something about Bloom that gets on Perry's nerves.

Article continues below advertisement
katy perry annoying orlando bloom healthy
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry called her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, 'annoyingly healthy.'

During a recent video interview, Perry was participating in the "what's in my bag" trend when she pulled out some vitamins, crediting Bloom for forcing her to keep up with her "tinctures."

"Orlando is very healthy. Like, annoyingly healthy," the "Dark Horse" hitmaker quipped of her fiancé, who popped the question in 2019. The couple postponed their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have yet to tie the knot.

Article continues below advertisement
katy perry annoying orlando bloom healthy
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry admitted she stole a Solowave red light therapy wand from Orlando Bloom's Golden Globes gift bag.

Article continues below advertisement

While Bloom might be a stickler when it comes to nourishing his body with the right nutrients, Perry appears to have a solid skincare routine, as she confessed to stealing a Solawave red light therapy wand from the Kingdom of Heaven actor's Golden Globes gift basket.

"Health is wealth," Perry declared while demonstrating how to use the skincare device.

Article continues below advertisement
katy perry annoying orlando bloom healthy
Source: MEGA

Orlando Bloom proposed to Katy Perry in 2019, but they have yet to tie the knot.

Article continues below advertisement

During the Thursday, August 8, YouTube video, the "California Gurls" singer also credited Bloom's ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, for influencing her to use KORA's turmeric moisturizer.

Bloom and Kerr — whom Perry called "our modern family mother" and "a good friend of mine" — share a 13-year-old son, Flynn. The Lord of the Rings alum is also a dad to his and Perry's 3-year-old daughter, Daisy.

MORE ON:
katy perry
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Perry has previously opened up about her close relationship to Kerr.

In January 2023, the dynamic duo walked the red carpet together at the G'Day USA Arts Gala in Los Angeles, where the pop star presented the model with the Excellence in the Arts Award, as OK! previously reported.

Article continues below advertisement
katy perry annoying orlando bloom healthy
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry has a close bond with Orlando Bloom's ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

Article continues below advertisement

"Many of you may be confused as to why I'm presenting Miranda with this award," the "Roar" singer noted. "It doesn't fit the ex-wife, new wife narrative. Many in the media would like to see us mud wrestle... but we are here to lead by love because Miranda is love. And as a lot of you know, love comes in many family iterations."

"I'm so grateful for our modern blended family," Perry expressed. "It's like I gained another sister, one with whom I usually sidebar from the main family chat and agree with."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

British Vogue interviewed Perry about what was in her bag.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.