Katy Perry Insists Fiancé Orlando Bloom's Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr Is 'Like A Sister' As She Honors Her At Gala: Photos
The relationship between Orlando Bloom's fiancée, Katy Perry, and his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, is anything but hot and cold!
In fact, the pair couldn't stop smiling and giggling as they walked the red carpet together at the Saturday, January 28, G'Day USA Arts Gala in Los Angeles, where the pop sensation presented the model with the Excellence in the Arts Award.
For the glam event, Perry, 38, shimmered in a metallic gold sleeveless crop top and matching maxi skirt, choosing to tie up her dark locks but leaving a front face-framing piece loose.
The Aussie star, 39, stunned in a white strapless midi dress, her tresses styles in gorgeous waves.
After strutting their stuff on the carpet — Kerr also posed with husband Evan Spiegel — they headed inside where the mom-of-one eventually took the podium to make a touching speech about the brunette beauty.
"Many of you may be confused as to why I'm presenting Miranda with this award," the "Roar" crooner acknowledged. "It doesn't fit the ex-wife, new wife narrative. Many in the media would like to see us mud wrestle... but we are here to lead by love because Miranda is love. And as a lot of you know, love comes in many family iterations."
"I'm so grateful for our modern blended family," she continued, referencing Bloom and Kerr's shared son, 12-year-old Flynn. "It's like I gained another sister, one with whom I usually sidebar from the main family chat and agree with."
After the shindig, Kerr — who also has two kids with Spiegel, 32 — thanked everyone involved in the special night.
"Such an honour to be recognized by the @_aaausa for excellence in the arts. Last night’s @gdayusa event was so much fun celebrating the strong partnership between the US and Australia," she wrote. "A huge congratulations to my fellow honourees @thekidlaroi and Sam Worthington. And a big thank you to @katyperry for her kind and heartfelt words."
The ladies have only had nice things to say about each other over the years, with the former Victoria's Secret Angel insisting in an old interview, "I adore Katy and am grateful Orlando found someone he is happy with. Now Flynn has four happy parents who get along."
