Katy Perry Dares to Go Topless at Paris Fashion Week: Photos
Katy Perry made quite the fashion statement when she went topless during Paris Fashion Week.
The pop star, who is gearing up to release new music, showed up to the Balenciaga Haute Couture show in nothing but a ripped-up pair of shoe tights and an open oversized black jacket — with nothing underneath it.
Derek Blasberg, who is friends with the singer, 39, posted some photos from the show, writing, "All the girlies came out (and some of the girlies’ girlies) for BALENCIAGA."
Of course, people couldn't help but comment on Perry's fierce look. One person wrote, "You can say what you want BUT Katy is the main character!!" while another said, "KATY IS SO BEAUTIFUL."
A third person added, "POP CULTURE IS BACK… KATY IS SLAYING, SHE IS WINNING EVERYTHING, I HOPE SHE’S GONNA TAKE ALL THE SUCCESS BC SHE DESERVES ❤️."
One day before, the brunette beauty made headlines for wearing a long red dress, which had the lyrics of her new song in white text.
Fans were quick to point out the Easter egg.
"GUYS ITS THE F--------- LYRICS qKfizufjzhfb," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, while another user wrote, "SONG OF THE SUMMER IS WRITTEN ALL OVER THAT DRESS!!"
Perry's been living in up in Europe, as she made her runway debut at Vogue World.
"VOGUE WORLD x WOMAN’S WORLD," she captioned several snapshots of herself in a gorgeous frock.
On June 17, Perry revealed new tunes are on the way.
"WOMAN’S WORLD SONG JULY 11 VIDEO JULY 12 PRE-SAVE + PRE-ORDER GET READY TO POP OFF KATYPERRY.COM," she captioned the post.
Earlier this year, Perry admitted she's thrilled for her new album to be out into the world.
“I just have yet to make a record from a place of feeling really happy and whole and full of love,” the star, who shares daughter Daisy Dove with Orlando Bloom, said.
“Sometimes artists are like, ‘Oh, that’s boring, you want to make music from kind of like a tougher place,’ but actually it’s very bright and joyful, like pure joy and fun and playful and celebratory and a party," she added.