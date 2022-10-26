Orlando Bloom Shares Sweet Birthday Message For Longtime Love Katy Perry: 'Whatever The Weather I’m Always Smiling'

Make it like her birthday every day!

As pop star Katy Perry rang in her 38th birthday on Tuesday, October 25, the songstress' longtime flame, Orlando Bloom, was seemingly right by her side, commemorating the special occasion with a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Each time we take a trip around the sun and get to celebrate you, I’m reminded that on this journey together,” wrote the actor alongside a sweet selfie of the pair.

“Whatever the weather I’m always smiling,” the star continued, adding a string of birthday-themed emojis.