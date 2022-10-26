Orlando Bloom Shares Sweet Birthday Message For Longtime Love Katy Perry: 'Whatever The Weather I’m Always Smiling'
Make it like her birthday every day!
As pop star Katy Perry rang in her 38th birthday on Tuesday, October 25, the songstress' longtime flame, Orlando Bloom, was seemingly right by her side, commemorating the special occasion with a heartfelt Instagram post.
“Each time we take a trip around the sun and get to celebrate you, I’m reminded that on this journey together,” wrote the actor alongside a sweet selfie of the pair.
“Whatever the weather I’m always smiling,” the star continued, adding a string of birthday-themed emojis.
Bloom’s emotional message comes days after the pair made headlines for reportedly mending their famously “Hot N Cold” romance through couples therapy.
KATY PERRY GIVES GLIMPSE INSIDE HER RELATIONSHIP, SAYS 'LAYING IN BED DOOM SCROLLING' NEXT TO ORLANDO BLOOM IS 'LOVE'
Allegedly struggling to “balance work and family,” the pair, who share 2-year-old daughter Daisy, have reportedly gotten their relationship “back on track” thanks to working with a professional.
“If they were going to make it, they would have to compromise,” the insider spilled to Radar last week. While Perry seemingly made an effort to visit Bloom on set in Kentucky this past summer, the Pirates of the Caribbean alum has reportedly been taking a more “hands-on” approach to their relationship as his flame completed her Las Vegas residency and began production on American Idol’s newest season.
'HOT N COLD': KATY PERRY & ORLANDO BLOOM'S ROMANCE IS 'BACK ON TRACK' AFTER MONTHS OF ROUGH PATCH RUMORS
Beyond the issue of work/life balance, attending therapy had also aided the couple as they prepare for their upcoming Las Vegas nuptials, the source explained.
"Counseling helped, and made the way for them to get back to wedding planning” the source continued. "They both agree that counseling helped them see things from another perspective."
First romantically linked in early 2016, the on-again, off-again couple took their relationship to the next level in February 2019, when The Hobbit star popped the question in a Valentine’s Day proposal.
Though the duo were originally set to tie the knot in 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic ultimately delayed their “I do's.”