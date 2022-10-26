Katy Perry Sweetly Pays To Fiancé Orlando Bloom & Their Toddler Daisy On Her Birthday

"Every time I blow a candle out I always wish for you. 38 and grateful," the "Last Friday Night" singer wrote alongside an adorable picture of the Pirates of the Caribbean star's hand beneath Perry and their daughter's tiny fingers.

Prior to Bloom's "My ❤️s" comment on the "Dark Horse" vocalist's post, the handsome dad shared a sweet message of his own.

ORLANDO BLOOM SHARES SWEET BIRTHDAY MESSAGE FOR LONGTIME LOVE KATY PERRY: 'WHATEVER THE WEATHER I’M ALWAYS SMILING'

"Each time we take a trip around the sun and get to celebrate you, I’m reminded that on this journey together and whatever the weather I’m always smiling 🎂❤️🎉," the 45-year-old admirably wrote alongside a stunning selfie of the lovebirds.