King Charles Returns Home to London With Queen Camilla by His Side Amid Cancer Battle
King Charles is back home in London after traveling to Sandringham, Norfolk, for a church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church.
Snapshots published on Tuesday, February 13, captured Charles driving to Clarence House and sitting alongside his wife, Queen Camilla, who has been by her husband's side throughout his various health challenges.
"I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days," Charles said in his first statement since announcing he has cancer. "As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement."
Initially, the palace revealed His Majesty would have a corrective operation on his enlarged prostate, but during his time at the London Clinic, medical professionals caught the abnormality.
"It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world," the statement continued. "My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience."
Charles has been a dedicated member of the royal family for decades, but he is expected to take a step back from public engagements as he begins his healing journey.
OK! previously reported biographer Tom Bower questioned if Charles' condition will impact his legacy.
"I fear that Charles when he came to the throne, was already dubbed the caretaker King because he's 75 now and there's a limit on how long he could reign, and I fear that he is now somewhat wounded," Bower said on GB News. "I think the public wish him well."
"The point is that when you face such a challenge as cancer, your psychology changes, and I think he'll always be now seen as a King with a question mark over how long he can reign," Bower continued. "However, I think he's got a very loyal son in William who will not be pushing his father to step aside. I think he would like to be the father of three children for a lot longer."
As Charles focuses on his well-being, William will return to his duties while taking care of his wife, Kate Middleton.
"He won't abdicate," the biographer noted. "And it wouldn't be in the interests of the monarchy or of Britain for him to abdicate."
Bower explained how medical advancements would only help Charles to carry out his role.
"There's no reason for it. God, we have the most amazing progress in cancer treatment now," the writer added.
