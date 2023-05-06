Katy Perry Slammed For 'Obnoxious' Large Hat at Coronation: 'Wouldn’t Want to be Sat Behind' Her
Katy Perry made a royal entrance!
On Saturday, May 6, the pop star arrived at Westminster Abbey to attend King Charles III’s coronation ceremony. Perry, who is one of the headliners for the May 7 coronation concert, arrived at the church in a stunning light pink suit along with a massive matching hat.
The "Roar" singer was immediately identified as she struggled to find her seat at the momentous event. The large pink headdress drew attention as the mom-of-one wandered around the event in hopes of locating her chair.
Following her entrance, the public took to Twitter to comment on her choice of headwear for the celebration.
"Obnoxious," one user wrote about the circular pink cap, while another person wrote, "Nice hat, but you wouldn’t want to be sat behind Katy Perry in Westminster Abbey."
A third person uploaded a photo of the inside of Westminster Abbey with a giant hat covering a majority of the view, with the caption, "POV; You’re sat behind Katy Perry and her big pink hat."
Meanwhile, a user pointed out the comedic value of her choice of dress, saying, "Katy Perry and her comically large hat really set the tone for how unserious this whole thing is. Saw Lionel Richie taking selfies with fans in the Abbey too lol."
While some people hated on the American Idol judge, loyal fans praised her for the iconic look.
"Katy Perry eating up Charles at his own coronation," someone penned, while another user exclaimed, "Katy Perry looking for her throne because she's the real Queen of England!"
"Katy Perry has dethroned King Charles and has abolished the British Monarchy," a third fan joked.
As OK! previously reported, Perry will be one of the largest performers at tomorrow’s exciting coronation concert. The "California Gurls" vocalist will headline alongside her fellow American Idol judge, Lionel Richie, and Italian singer Andrea Bocelli.
Following the announcement of her commitment to the performance, Perry released a statement.
"I am excited to be performing at the Coronation Concert, and helping to shine a further light on the British Asian Trust’s Children’s Protection Fund, whose work includes on-ground initiatives to fundraising, with the aim to find solutions to child trafficking," she said, referencing her ambassadorship for the British Asian Trust since 2020.
The charity, which Charles started, raises money to remedy poverty in South Asian countries.
