Katy Perry Left Trapped Inside Giant Inflatable Bottle After Concert Crowd-Surf Stunt Goes Wrong

Article continues below advertisement

Katy Perry narrowly avoided a concert mishap for the history books. The incident occurred during her headlining show at the Isle of MTV Malta festival on July 29.

Article continues below advertisement

Katy Perry Was Temporarily Stranded in a Giant Water Bottle During Her Recent Performance

Source: MEGA Katy Perry urged fans to move her towards the stage after her crowd-surfing stunt turned into chaos.

The pop star entered a giant inflatable water bottle-shaped prop while performing her hit song “I Kissed a Girl” on Wednesday. The bottle then quickly started surfing through the crowd. However, what was supposed to be an iconic moment turned into terror when, instead of pushing her towards a giant straw installation placed near the stage, the fans kept her moving towards the back of the venue. A nervous Perry could be heard yelling, “Get me to that straw,” to the thousands of roaring fans in a video from the event that went viral online.

Article continues below advertisement

Katy Perry was trapped in a giant plastic bottle because fans refused to roll her towards the stage pic.twitter.com/f20542714l — Peeper (@peeperlab) July 29, 2026 Source: @peeperlab/X Katy Perry became nervous as the crowd kept pushing her towards the back of the venue.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Katy Perry thanked fans after being safely transported back to the stage.

However, despite her incessant gestures toward the straw installation, the crowd continued drifting her away from the stage. “Come on, keep it going!” the “Harleys in Hawaii” singer urged the concert attendees. “Go back to the stage! Oh my God!” Perry exclaimed, all while she remained trapped inside the giant water bottle, unable to control the crowd’s movement. Eventually, though, the fans heeded her calls, and she was safely transported back to the stage, where she resumed her performance. “Thank you for getting me back,” she said to the fans after finishing her song.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Katy Perry Previously Had a Near-Fatal Concert Mishap Last Year

Source: @katyperry/Instagram Katy Perry trolled her terrifying experience on Instagram last year after almost falling off a butterfly machine.

Wednesday’s concert chaos added itself to the list of near-accidents the “The One That Got Away” singer has experienced during her shows. Last year, she narrowly escaped a fatal fall while performing her hit single “Roar” in San Francisco, Calif. The icon was flying above the thousands gathered to witness her perform during a stop on her The Lifetimes Tour, riding a massive butterfly-shaped machine. Unfortunately, the machine malfunctioned during the performance, causing growing terror and screams among the audience. The “Dark Horse” songstress, too, appeared frightened while hanging from the busted machine. However, the giant butterfly eventually started flapping its wings properly, allowing Perry to continue her concert.

Source: MEGA Katy Perry almost fell from mid air last year after her concert prop malfunctioned during her show.