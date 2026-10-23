Kayla Nicole Reveals How She Protects Her Peace When 'Everyone Has an Opinion' Online: 'I Do Not Have to Fall Victim to That'

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Kayla Nicole is no longer letting other people's opinions get in the way of her happiness. The media personality opens up about how she protects her peace and embraces her self-confidence in an exclusive interview with OK! while dishing on her partnership with Smirnoff, which named her the Official Partner of the Pregame. "Everyone has an opinion, but I do not have to fall victim to that," Nicole explains. "I can treat it like a plane in the sky. You're like, 'Oh, there's a plane. Oh, there it goes.' And then that's it. It's day and night. It's fleeting, it's passing. I don't have to subscribe to it. I don't have to accept it. I don't have to make it a part of my identity. I know myself, and the people who love me know me, and that is all that matters in this world."

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'I'm Living for Me'

Source: @IAMKAYLANICOLE/INSTAGRAM Kayla Nicole says self-confidence is something she learned along the way in the entertainment industry.

For Nicole, reaching that level of self-assurance took time and personal growth. "If I think about a younger Kayla, who was first coming into this entertainment world, she was very impressionable and concerned about public opinion and perception," she recalls. "She wanted to be liked by everyone and hoped that people found her attractive." "I think back on that girl, and I give her so much grace and love. She was doing the best that she could," she continues. "Now, I have done the work, too, where I couldn't care less. I'm living for me, and my self-confidence is exactly that. It's rooted in self." Nicole adds, "I feel so grounded and at peace with who I am these days that it's truly something so personal and unshakable. There's no opinion in this world, no hot take, headline or comment that can take away from me or the work that I've done over the years. And I love that for me." "The Pre-Game" podcast host has also learned to set boundaries on social media and recognizes when it's time to step away. "If I start to feel like I want to bite back at the comments or respond a little spicy, I know it's probably a time when I should log out for a bit, take a little breather and take a break," she quips.

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Kayla Nicole Was Told to Stay in One Lane by Her College Professor

Source: MEGA Kayla Nicole feels proud of the multifaceted career she has built after being doubted along the way.

Nicole's journey toward self-assurance has also helped her embrace the many different sides of her career. From sports and entertainment to pop culture and wellness, she's built a multifaceted career that reflects the ambitions she had long before becoming a familiar face online. While studying broadcast journalism in college around 2013, Nicole told her professor she wanted to work across several industries as an on-camera host. The response wasn't what she'd hoped for. "My professor deada-- looked at me and was like, 'That's not possible. You need one. That just doesn't happen,'" she recalls. "I just think back to that time, and I'm so thankful to be at a place where my career is truly that. I think it's an example of the fact that women, Black women, we're not a monolith. I can do all the things my heart desires, and right now, I'm really capable of doing that."

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'I'm Not Changing for Anyone'

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Source: @IAMKAYLANICOLE/INSTAGRAM 'I'm always just going to be Kayla,' the influencer declares.

Today, Nicole is continuing to expand her professional portfolio, with her podcast among the projects she's most excited about. "My podcast is doing so great. We have amazing partnerships like this, where brands see the growth and the potential, and that really means the world to me," she mentions of her Smirnoff collaboration. She's also exploring acting, revealing she's currently working on a show with E!. Despite her growing career, Nicole will never forget her roots. "I'm just a girl from this little small town, Corona, a little melting pot right outside of Orange County, and I've never lost sight of that," she notes. "I think that I carry my upbringing, my family and my friends with me, along with that same energy and sense of community." "I'm not changing for anyone, no matter what season I'm in. It doesn't matter what hurdle I have to face. I'm always just going to be Kayla," the social media star declares.

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Kayla Nicole Tapped as Smirnoff's Official Partner of the Pregame

Source: SMIRNOFF X KAYLA NICOLE Kayla Nicole is the quintessential queen of pregames.

Alongside her growing career, Nicole is celebrating her partnership with Smirnoff, which tapped her as the Official Partner of the Pregame. As the host of "The Pre-Game" podcast, Nicole knows a thing or two about getting ready for a big night out. For her, the moments before the main event can be just as memorable as the event itself. "I think back on some of my most iconic memories or moments, and they were spent with my girls, getting ready before a really fun night out," she explains. "It's that energy of community and conversation and vibes and music and an adult beverage. Those are the moments that feel most intimate and special for me."

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