PHOTOS 'I Can Tell You Miss Me': Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Sends Bold Message as She Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure in Skintight Dress — Photos Source: MEGA: @IAMKAYLANICOLE/INSTAGRAM Kayla Nicole had something to say underneath her latest thirst trap. Olivia Callanan Oct. 7 2026, Published 12:31 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kayla Nicole is turning heads and sending a bold message while doing it. Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend showed off her hourglass figure in a series of sultry photos. On Tuesday, October 6, Nicole took to her Instagram to share the carousel of sizzling snaps with her followers.

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Source: @IAMKAYLANICOLE/INSTAGRAM Kayla Nicole wore a figure-hugging mini dress for the snapshots.

The 34-year-old flaunted her enviable curves and her cleavage in a skintight mini dress as she posed for the camera. Nicole paired the flattering outfit with a simple pair of pointed-toe black pumps, styling her hair in voluminous waves and opting for a glowy glam makeup look. She kept her accessories minimal, letting her assets do all the talking.

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'I Can Tell You Miss Me'

Source: @IAMKAYLANICOLE/INSTAGRAM One social media user tagged Travis Kelce in the comments section.

"I can tell you miss me. 💋" the "Pregame with Kayla Nicole" podcast host cryptically captioned the upload. While she did not say who exactly the message was meant for, some people assumed it was directed at the Kansas City Chiefs star. "I know d--- well @killatrav does miss you," claimed one person while tagging Kelce's Instagram account. Another wrote, "He sure is gunnna miss you." However, many others commented to gush over Nicole. "Wow🔥🔥🔥 Keep on doing your thing Miss Lady," penned a third fan, as a fourth raved, "This dress is stunning on you!"

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Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce Were Together From 2017 to 2022

Source: @IAMKAYLANICOLE/INSTAGRAM In July, Kayla Nicole admitted 'love is hard.'

Nicole is best known for her former relationship with the NFL player, whom she was in an on-and-off relationship with from 2017 to 2022. She has not publicly dated anyone since their split. She made headlines last month when she opened up about her not so optimistic perspective on love just weeks after Kelce's July 3 wedding to pop star Taylor Swift. "Well, I don’t know if I believe in a perfect love story," she confessed in an interview from July 13. "I’m grown now." The conversation began with the influencer being asked about what her "perfect love story would look like." "Love is hard. Love is a choice every day, choosing the same person, or same family member or same friend, you know? It takes a lot of hard work," Nicole explained. "So I don’t even know that I need perfection, [but] I need real."

'I Don't Want to Date Any More Athletes'

Source: @IAMKAYLANICOLE/INSTAGRAM Kayla Nicole threw shade at her athlete ex-boyfriends.