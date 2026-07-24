Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Vying for 'DWTS' Role, Claims Insider: 'It Would Be the Next Natural Step'
July 24 2026, Published 9:06 a.m. ET
Kayla Nicole may be setting her sights on the ballroom next.
The sports journalist and influencer is reportedly eager to join Dancing With the Stars, with an insider claiming the hit ABC competition series is high on her career wish list.
“Kayla Nicole would love to appear on Dancing With the Stars. It would be the next natural step in her career,” a source told Page Six.
Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend had the perfect chance to put herself on the radar when she attended the inaugural TIME100 Sports Gala in New York City on July 16, where longtime DWTS pro Witney Carson was also in attendance.
Season 35 of Dancing With the Stars is set to premiere in September, with Ciara Miller, Maura Higgins, Jackson Olson and Guillermo Rodriguez already confirmed for the cast. While the remaining celebrity contestants will be announced on Good Morning America on September 2, the report claims Nicole will likely have to wait until Season 36 for a shot at taking home the Mirrorball Trophy.
She Previously Said 'DWTS' Is Her Top Pick
Nicole previously made it clear that the dance competition is at the top of her reality TV wish list.
During the November 25, 2025, episode of the “Boyfriend Material” podcast, host Harry Jowsey asked which reality show she would most like to join.
“Dancing With the Stars,” she asserted. “You see how quick I answered that? I’ve been thinking about it.”
Despite her enthusiasm, Nicole admitted she had only watched a handful of episodes from the show's most recent season, which ended shortly before the interview.
Her comments quickly sparked reactions online, with many social media users criticizing her ambition.
“ABC would never,” one person quipped, while another wrote, “That’s so pathetic.”
“We would vote her off first week,” a third expressed.
Nicole Also Campaigned for 'The Bachelorette'
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Earlier this year, Nicole also playfully campaigned to become the next lead of The Bachelorette after Taylor Frankie Paul's season was reportedly canceled.
On March 25, she posted a humorous TikTok video featuring herself lip-syncing to a playful audio clip while listing exaggerated qualities she claimed would make her the perfect lead.
“My audition to be the next Bachelorette,” she wrote in the clip.
She also tagged the network in the caption, writing, “Hey @ABC, heard you need a stand in? 🌹😂 .”
'Special Forces' Changed Her Perspective
Nicole previously appeared on Season 3 of Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test in 2025, where she and The Hills alum Brody Jenner emerged as winners.
Looking back on the experience, the model said the demanding competition helped her change her beliefs.
"God, I think that put things in full perspective: that social media is literally just that. Social media, words on the internet and experiences like this put life into perspective," the Instagram star told a news outlet. "Like, there’s people in the real world that are doing this on a daily basis to save lives. So the little tweets and the headlines could mean nothing to me when you’re put in an environment like this."
Nicole also said she wasn't worried about viewers seeing a more vulnerable side of her.
"I’m actually excited for people to see us stripped down, raw, vulnerable. I think people in general, the general public, need to be reminded that we’re all humans, right? We all have very real emotions," the TV journalist shared. "And I’m excited about that element [of] allowing us to be human."