Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure in Black Dress While in Paris: Photos
Oct. 20 2026, Updated 1:26 p.m. ET
Kayla Nicole is no stranger to flaunting her figure!
Travis Kelce's ex showed off her hourglass curves in another series of sultry solo shots. The influencer took to her Instagram on Monday, October 19, to share the carousel of sizzling snaps with her followers.
The 34-year-old put her enviable figure and her assets on full display in a steamy black mini dress as she posed for the camera while out with friends in Paris, France.
Nicole paired the flattering outfit, which nearly exposed her backside, with a strappy pair of open-toed black heels. She parted her voluminous waves to the side and opted for a natural makeup look.
'Crazy Night in Paris'
"Crazy night in Paris….," she captioned the post.
Her followers could not get enough of her look, with one person calling it "Leeeeethal."
"This dress was made for you," another said.
"Sheeeeesh," wrote a third, as a fourth commented, "Kayla this is insane."
A fifth admirer gushed, "Oh my goodness."
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Kayla Nicole Sent a Cryptic Message
Her recent upload comes after Nicole left a bold message underneath a separate post.
While she did not say who exactly the message was meant for, some people assumed it was directed the Kansas City Chiefs star, who tied the knot with pop sensation Taylor Swift in July.
"I can tell you miss me. 💋" the "Pregame with Kayla Nicole" podcast host wrote.
"I know d--- well @killatrav does miss you," claimed one person while tagging Kelce's Instagram account, as another said, "He sure is gunnna miss you."
Kayla Nicole Dated Travis Kelce From 2017 to 2022
Nicole is best known for her former relationship with the NFL player, whom she was in an on-and-off relationship with from 2017 to 2022. She has not publicly dated anyone since their split.
She made headline after she opened up about her not so optimistic perspective on love just weeks after Kelce's July 3 wedding.
"Well, I don’t know if I believe in a perfect love story," she confessed in an interview from July 13. "I’m grown now."
The conversation began with the model being asked about what her "perfect love story would look like."
"Love is hard. Love is a choice every day, choosing the same person, or same family member or same friend, you know? It takes a lot of hard work," Nicole explained. "So I don’t even know that I need perfection, [but] I need real."