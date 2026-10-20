Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure in Black Dress While in Paris: Photos

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Kayla Nicole is no stranger to flaunting her figure! Travis Kelce's ex showed off her hourglass curves in another series of sultry solo shots. The influencer took to her Instagram on Monday, October 19, to share the carousel of sizzling snaps with her followers.

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Source: @iamkaylanicole/instagram Kayla Nicole wore a scandalous black mini dress in Paris.

The 34-year-old put her enviable figure and her assets on full display in a steamy black mini dress as she posed for the camera while out with friends in Paris, France. Nicole paired the flattering outfit, which nearly exposed her backside, with a strappy pair of open-toed black heels. She parted her voluminous waves to the side and opted for a natural makeup look.

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'Crazy Night in Paris'

Source: @iamkaylanicole/instagram One social media user told Kayla Nicole the 'dress was made' for her.

"Crazy night in Paris….," she captioned the post. Her followers could not get enough of her look, with one person calling it "Leeeeethal." "This dress was made for you," another said. "Sheeeeesh," wrote a third, as a fourth commented, "Kayla this is insane." A fifth admirer gushed, "Oh my goodness."

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Kayla Nicole Sent a Cryptic Message

Source: @iamkaylanicole/instagram Kayla Nicole wrote, 'I can tell you miss me,' under one of her recent posts.

Her recent upload comes after Nicole left a bold message underneath a separate post. While she did not say who exactly the message was meant for, some people assumed it was directed the Kansas City Chiefs star, who tied the knot with pop sensation Taylor Swift in July. "I can tell you miss me. 💋" the "Pregame with Kayla Nicole" podcast host wrote. "I know d--- well @killatrav does miss you," claimed one person while tagging Kelce's Instagram account, as another said, "He sure is gunnna miss you."

Kayla Nicole Dated Travis Kelce From 2017 to 2022

Source: @iamkaylanicole/instagram Travis Kelce married Taylor Swift in July, years after his split from Kayla Nicole.