Keanu Reeves Makes Unexpected Appearance At The Daily Front Row's 7th Fashion Los Angeles Awards
Who knew Keanu Reeves was such a fashion icon?
On Sunday, April 23, the John Wick actor made an unexpected appearance at the Daily Front Row's 7th Fashion Los Angeles Awards alongside tastemakers like Gwyneth Paltrow and Kim Kardashian.
Reeves, who rocked a chic navy blue two-piece suit with a striped tie and brown shoes, was on hand to present the Fashion Visionary Award to stylist Jeanne Yang, who he later posed with on the red carpet.
The extremely private star has been stepping out more often in the past few months, most recently looking loved up with his longtime girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, at the premiere of John Wick: Chapter 4.
When asked on the red carpet when his last moment of bliss was, the 58-year-old could not help but gush over his partner. "A couple of days ago with my honey," Reeves sweetly admitted of his special time with Grant.
"We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great," he continued of his relationship with the visual artist, who he was close friends with for 10 years before taking things to the next level in 2019.
According to reports, the Canadian star may be thinking of making an even more serious commitment to his leading lady. "He has the ring and the proposal speech all ready, but just can't follow through," an insider spilled of his nerves over the situation.
"He also worries about jinxing something that's already so perfect," the source added. "It's been so much fun hanging out because she's so cool and intellectual. She constantly astounds him."
"Alexandra thinks the world of him. They've been inseparable these past few years," the insider explained. “She's accompanied him on his shoots, including Berlin for The Matrix 4, and she's been a tireless supporter of his other endeavors, like his writing and music. He just needs to build up his confidence — and shake those jitters."
