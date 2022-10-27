Matthew Perry Issues Apology To Keanu Reeves After Questioning Why He 'Still Walks Among Us': 'My Mistake'
Matthew Perry is retracting the comments he made about Keanu Reeves.
After the Friends alum questioned why Reeves was still alive while their mutual friends lost their lives to substance abuse, Perry decided to clear the air.
"I'm actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake," he said in a statement to a news publication. "I apologize. I should have used my own name instead."
Several excerpts from Perry's upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, were released earlier this week, in which the 53-year-old talked about his friendships with the later actor River Phoenix and Chris Farley, both of whom were also friends with Reeves.
"River was a beautiful man, inside and out — too beautiful for this world, it turned out. It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down," Perry wrote. "Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?"
While discussing the loss of comedian Farley, Perry added, "His disease had progressed faster than mine had. (Plus, I had a healthy fear of the word 'heroin,' a fear we did not share)," Perry wrote. "I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston's dressing room wall when I found out. Keanu Reeves walks among us."
Perry's controversial statements caused quite the stir online, with many celebrities tweeting in support of the John Wick actor.
"Come on… Keanu Reeves is like one of those frozen cakes. Nobody doesn't like him!" actress Lynda Carter wrote, with West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler doubling down, "personally thrilled that keanu reeves walks among us."
Perry's upcoming memoir, set for release on Tuesday, November 1, is expected to be nothing short of a jaw-dropping piece of work, as the actor discusses his addiction issues, mental health struggles and time on the beloved '90s sitcom
"I wanted to share when I was safe from going into the dark side of everything again," Perry explained of why he decided to pen his memoir. "I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober — and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction — to write it all down. And the main thing was, I was pretty certain that it would help people."