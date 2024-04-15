Keanu Reeves Kisses Girlfriend Alexandra Grant With His Eyes Open at L.A. Art Event
Keanu Reeves couldn't keep his eyes off of his special lady!
The Matrix actor and visual artist Alexandra Grant made a rare public appearance together at the 2024 Museum of Contemporary Art Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 13.
Grant stunned in a beautiful, plunging blue dress while Reeves looked dapper in a navy blue suit at the upscale event.
While making their entrance on the red carpet, the happy couple shared a sweet kiss for the cameras. The 59-year-old kept his eyes open as he gazed at his love, but Grant opted to close her eyes.
The actor and the film director were pals for years before they took the plunge and decided to turn their friendship romantic in 2017 — and according to a source, they may even be considering tying the knot in the near future.
"It feels like the right time to make a commitment to each other," a source spilled earlier this year. "They’re not doing this for anybody but themselves. They’re soulmates and they want to spend the rest of their lives together.”
"It wouldn’t be like Keanu and Alexandra to book a fancy venue and have a big party," the source added. "Spending an evening together talking about the latest L.A. art exhibit or their favorite new music is time well spent for Keanu and Alexandra."
As for Grant, she admitted in a recent interview that she loves the balance of enjoying her time with Reeves, while also being perfectly capable on her own.
"The good news about falling in love as an adult is that I had built my own career by the time that my relationship had begun," she explained at the time. "I feel very confident in the relationship on the red carpet. I feel confident on it alone. It's interdependent and independent in the best ways."
"What I love about Keanu and our exchange is that we're pushing each other to build new roads," she gushed. "Seeing the other person's problem-solving is inspiring, like, 'Oh, well, okay, this one, that's a cul-de-sac. How do I try this other thing?' He's such an inspiration to me. He's so creative, he's so kind. He works so hard."