Keanu Reeves & Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Pack On The PDA During Sweet Red Carpet Appearance

keanu reeves girlfriend alexandra grant pda red carpet
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 17 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant had quite the date night!

The twosome attended the 2023 Museum of Contemporary Art Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 15, where they didn't shy away from showing their affection for one another.

keanu reeves girlfriend
Source: mega

According to onlookers, the couple was holding hands as they arrived to the red carpet, and they even shared a rare public smooch as the cameras flashed away.

The actor, 58, rocked his signature long locks and scruff with a dark suit, white shirt and striped tie, while his leading lady stood out in a red floral gown.

keanu reeves girlfriend
Source: mega

The outing marked the couple's first red carpet of the year, as Grant didn't accompany Reeves to the premiere of John Wick: Chapter 4. However, that hasn't stopped him from gushing over their relationship, as in a March interview, he said his most recent "moment of bliss" was when he was "with my honey."

"We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling," the action star recalled. "Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together.”

keanu reeves girlfriend
Source: mega
Keanu Reeves

Things have been smooth sailing since they took their friendship to the next level in 2019 — so much so, an insider claimed the Speed lead is ready to pop the question!

"Keanu isn’t hiding the fact that he’s going to propose to Alexandra," the source said to one outlet, adding Reeves has been seen at ring shops in Los Angeles last year.

"Keanu and Alexandra have both been in relationships before, but this is by far the easiest," the source added. "They just flow well together, they mesh perfectly."

"They get each other," another source explained. "She gives him the creative space he needs to do his job, and he does the same for her. When they’re done with work, they hang out and have a good time. They are the perfect match."

Meanwhile, another insider claimed Reeves is hesitant to get down on one knee, as he worries "about jinxing something that's already so perfect."

Today obtained photos of their PDA-filled night.

