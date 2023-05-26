OK Magazine
OK Magazine
Kellie Pickler 'Can't Bear to Stay in the House' Her Late Husband Was Found Dead in, Source Claims: 'She Blames Herself'

kellie pickler cant stay house husband died in pp
By:

May 26 2023

It seems there is too much pain in Kellie Pickler's Nashville home after her husband, Kyle Jacobs, took his own life in their guest bedroom on Friday, February 17.

"She can’t bear to stay in the house and has been staying with friends," a source revealed of the 36-year-old widow, noting she has "stopped by to oversee the fixing up," although it remains unclear if there are renovations being made aside from the devastating death scene.

kellie pickler cant stay house husband died in
"She will probably put it on the market," the insider explained to a news publication. "It doesn’t feel like home anymore."

Although Jacobs had a history of above-average alcohol consumption, Pickler "didn’t know it was that bad," the source spilled, admitting the "Red High Heels" singer "blames herself for not seeing the signs."

kellie pickler cant stay house husband died in
"Kellie knew he drank, they both loved champagne and the occasional whiskey," the confidante confessed. "But he hid his heavy drinking and suicidal thoughts from her."

As expected, Jacobs' death from a self-inflicted "intraoral shotgun wound" has taken an immense toll on Pickler, causing her to even part ways with her role at SiriusXM’s country music station The Highway, which she began hosting in February 2022.

The blonde beauty doesn't "do much of anything except sit and cry and talk with friends," the source continued of the American Idol alum's support system. "They spend time with her and let her talk and cry it out."

"She feels she lost the love of her life," the insider stated of the late country songwriter, who tied the knot with Pickler in 2011.

kellie pickler cant stay house husband died in
Despite an autopsy report confirming Jacobs took his own life when he shot himself in the mouth, "his suicide remains a confusing mystery" to the star, as she felt blindsided by her husband's suffering.

"Clearly, Kyle was wrestling with problems that he didn’t want to share with Kellie," the source pointed out. "She blames herself even though friends tell her it’s not her fault."

"She wishes she could have done more for him," the insider concluded.

Star spoke to an insider about Pickler's Nashville home and her emotions in the months after Jacobs' passing.

