Kellie Pickler 'Can’t Bear to Stay in the House' Her Late Husband Was Found Dead in, Source Claims: 'She Blames Herself'

It seems there is too much pain in Kellie Pickler's Nashville home after her husband, Kyle Jacobs, took his own life in their guest bedroom on Friday, February 17.

"She can’t bear to stay in the house and has been staying with friends," a source revealed of the 36-year-old widow, noting she has "stopped by to oversee the fixing up," although it remains unclear if there are renovations being made aside from the devastating death scene.