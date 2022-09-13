Kelly Clarkson Shines In An Effortlessly Beautiful Ensemble At The 2022 Emmy Awards
On to bigger and better things! Kelly Clarkson stepped out in stunning fashion to attend the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12.
The singer flashed a glowing smile as she headed solo to the show, as she hasn't been romantically linked to anyone since she and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock split in 2020.
Clarkson took to Instagram to showcase her captivating clothing choice, which featured a fashion-forward pleated black dress and a standout Chanel belt.
KELLY CLARKSON ADMITS 'HUGE DIVORCE' FROM BRANDON BLACKSTOCK IS 'A HARD THING TO NAVIGATE' WITH CHILDREN
The outfit's plunging neckline was accessorized with layered pendant necklaces, and the "Stronger" singer tucked her hair behind her ears with a slicked back straight hairstyle.
While Clarkson has accepted her fair share of Daytime Emmy Awards — having won five out of seven nominations throughout her career — The Voice alum attended the 2022 Emmy Awards as a guest and supporter.
The Kelly Clarkson Show host's appearance comes just a few months after her producer had to accept an exciting double award win on her behalf at this year's Daytime Emmys, which took place on Friday, June 24.
“Kelly couldn’t be here tonight," explained the producer during a short speech. "She’s spending the whole summer with her children because family is the most important thing to her and we, as her show family, applaud that.”
REESE WITHERSPOON, KELLY CLARKSON & MORE: SEE THE COUPLES WHOSE MARRIAGES HAVE BEEN PLAGUED BY HOLLYWOOD LIFE
As OK! recently reported, Clarkson spent her summer attempting to move on from her long-awaited divorce from Blackstock.
In addition to finally parting ways with her ex-husband both mentally and physically, the 40-year-old singer poured her "gamut of emotions" into a brand new album set for release next year.
"I told my label, 'I can’t talk about this until I’ve gone through it,' and it’s just taken some time to do that," announced the mother-of-two in reference to her much-needed mental break. "There were so many jobs, and I’m a single mom — well, even with being married, it’s a lot, trying to fit kids’ schedules in and all that stuff."
The "Catch My Breath" vocalist shares two children — River, 8, and Remington, 6 — with Blackstock.