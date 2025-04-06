or
Kelly Clarkson Drops Bombshell: Was Christina Aguilera Her A-List Hater?

Composite photo of Christina Aguilera and Kelly Clarkson
Source: Mega

Kelly Clarkson claimed one celebrity was 'mean' to her when she started out in her career.

April 6 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

In a shocking revelation, Kelly Clarkson opened up about a "mean" celebrity who allegedly made her early career a living nightmare. While she refused to name names, a renowned entertainment reporter claims it's none other than fellow pop icon Christina Aguilera who played the hater role.

"It was Christina. She was openly dismissive of Kelly from day one — she didn’t think a reality show winner belonged in the big leagues," Rob Shuter wrote in a spicy post on his Substack account on Sunday, March 30.

Photo of Kelly Clarkson
Source: Mega

Kelly Clarkson said an established singer was 'mean' to her.

The drama unfolded during Clarkson’s guest appearance on Kylie Kelce’s "Not Gonna Lie" podcast on March 27, where the American Idol Season 1 winner alluded to the celebrity shade she experienced after the hit singing reality show.

"People were really mean. People that were really mean have been [voice] coaches," Clarkson, 42, confessed, giving fans juicy hints about her alleged nemesis.

She added: "They hated talent shows — and they ended up being on The Voice.”

Photo of Christina Aguilera
Source: Mega

Reporter Rob Shuter claimed Christina Aguilera is the one who Kelly Clarkson was talking about on the podcast.

Aguilera 44, was indeed one of the original coaches on the NBC singing competition, which debuted in 2011, nearly a decade after Clarkson’s Idol triumph.

Clarkson didn’t hold back when she discussed the uphill battle she faced as the first American Idol winner, reflecting on how groundbreaking the show was. Yet, she also lamented how the tide has turned, allowing established artists to gradually accept the legitimacy of reality show contestants like her.

"People were really cruel at first. They didn’t like it. It took the industry by storm," she shared.

The Grammy winner further admitted that living under the pressure of weekly live performances and nationwide scrutiny was a grueling experience that many established artists wouldn’t understand.

"It’s unforgiving in a lot of ways, and a lot of pressure for these artists that I don’t think a lot of artists that sell tons of records would be able to handle. It’s a different thing," she said.

Photo of Kelly Clarkson and Simon Cowell
Source: Mega

During a podcast, Kelly Clarkson said the critic 'hated talent shows.'

Clarkson’s first post-Idol anthem was the 2003 smash hit “Miss Independent,” which was co-written by Aguilera.

During a 2018 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen put Clarkson on the spot, asking how she felt about the blonde babe passing on "Miss Independent."

"I guess the producers and writers started it with her but then it wasn’t finished so I ended up writing the rest and finishing it without even knowing she was on it or ever a part of it," the talk show host recounted.

Photo of Christina Aguilera
Source: Mega

Christina Aguilera co-wrote Kelly Clarkson's 'Miss Independent' in 2003.

As she flipped through the booklet of her debut album, she couldn’t help but exclaim, "Oh my God, my first album… Why is Christina Aguilera on it? That’s weird?"

However, she didn't ignite any drama. "And I love her, so I’m like, ‘Cool… but what?'" she added.

