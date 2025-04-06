Kelly Clarkson Drops Bombshell: Was Christina Aguilera Her A-List Hater?

In a shocking revelation, Kelly Clarkson opened up about a "mean" celebrity who allegedly made her early career a living nightmare. While she refused to name names, a renowned entertainment reporter claims it's none other than fellow pop icon Christina Aguilera who played the hater role.

"It was Christina. She was openly dismissive of Kelly from day one — she didn’t think a reality show winner belonged in the big leagues," Rob Shuter wrote in a spicy post on his Substack account on Sunday, March 30.