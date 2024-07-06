21 American Idol Winners: Where Are They Now?

The first champion has been riding a wave of success since she snagged the win. She’s released nine albums, headlined tons of tours, shared the stage with famous musicians and has blossomed into an actress, author and TV personality with three Grammys and her own talk show! She’s also gotten married, had two kids and gone through a divorce!

"I feel like I’ve obviously progressed as a human," said Kelly Clarkson, 42. "At the same time, though, I do feel very similar and very tied to that 19-year-old that first auditioned."