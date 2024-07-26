OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kelly Clarkson
OK LogoNEWS

Kelly Clarkson Receives Compliments for Going Makeup-Free as She Gears Up to Host NBC's Olympics Coverage in Paris: Watch

Photo of Kelly Clarkson
Source: mega

Kelly Clarkson let her natural beauty shine before the Olympics opening ceremony kicked off.

By:

Jul. 26 2024, Published 5:10 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kelly Clarkson is ready for her close-up!

Before heading over to the Olympics opening ceremony, the singer took a moment to post a social media video to update fans on what was in store for her big day.

Article continues below advertisement
kelly clarkson compliments makeup free host olympics coverage paris watch
Source: @kellyclarkson/instagram

Kelly Clarkson wasn't afraid to showcase her natural beauty before she headed to the Olympics opening ceremony in Paris.

"I'm very excited," she raved on Friday, July 26, while rocking a bare face.

The star was dressed in a red, white and navy blazer, T-shirt and jeans when she left her hotel room, while her hair was pulled back into a ponytail.

Fans complimented the mom-of-two for going au natruale, with one person declaring on X, "You look amazing."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

"Looking absolutely gorgeous mamma lovee youuu sooo much and have fun 🤩 ❤️❤️❤️❤️," a second supporter commented, while a third wrote, "This is awesome. You always look so beautiful. Have fun and be safe. Love you Kelly."

In the video, the American Idol alum, 42, noted she was having a ball alongside NBC coverage co-hosts Peyton Manning and Mike Tirico.

Article continues below advertisement
kelly clarkson compliments makeup free host olympics coverage paris watch
Source: @kellyclarkson/instagram

The singer is doing coverage of the event for NBC alongside Peyton Manning and Mike Tirico.

Article continues below advertisement

This is Clarkson's first time at the Summer Olympics, and though it's unclear if her two kids are coming to the games with her, she revealed they are with her in France. "I haven't had a lot of sleep," she confessed of her busy schedule.

"We have to be there way earlier than everyone else to get ready," she said before heading out the door. "Can't wait to hangout with everybody on The Today Show ... I can't talk about much but it's going to be really, really rad. You're gonna love it. It's going to be a celebration of life."

Article continues below advertisement
kelly clarkson compliments makeup free host olympics coverage paris watch
Source: mega

Both of the talk show host's children — whom she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock — were in France with her.

MORE ON:
Kelly Clarkson
Article continues below advertisement

"Paris has such a cool way of living and celebrating life," the singer added.

Before wrapping up the clip, she revealed she had a great dinner at a restaurant that was suggested to her by Michael Douglas.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Though the star has a whole new wardrobe due to her recent weight loss, the talk show host previously admitted she's never been a fan of getting all dolled up.

In fact, Clarkson claimed she "got in trouble" on American Idol because she refused to wear makeup.

Article continues below advertisement
kelly clarkson compliments makeup free host olympics coverage paris watch
Source: mega

Clarkson previously admitted she once got in trouble on 'American Idol' for not wanting to makeup.

Article continues below advertisement

"They were like, ‘So, we’re about to be on camera.’ And I was like, ‘I know.’ And they were like, ‘But you’re gonna be on camera.’ And I was like, ‘I know,’” she recalled on the "Smartless" podcast earlier this year of what went down. "[They were] like, ‘OK, well, do you want any makeup or hair?’ And I was like, ‘No, I’m in a house right now. You’re doing, like, behind the scenes.'"

"I was like, ‘I’m not on stage.’ I was like, ‘I’ll do it for stage, but why are we doing this now?'” the River Rose and the Magical Lullaby author continued.

Article continues below advertisement

"One producer in particular, very high up, was not a fan of me just because I didn’t play that game. And it wasn’t even playing a game," she said. "The other four girls that season were very into that stuff. They were very into it."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.