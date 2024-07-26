Kelly Clarkson Receives Compliments for Going Makeup-Free as She Gears Up to Host NBC's Olympics Coverage in Paris: Watch
Kelly Clarkson is ready for her close-up!
Before heading over to the Olympics opening ceremony, the singer took a moment to post a social media video to update fans on what was in store for her big day.
"I'm very excited," she raved on Friday, July 26, while rocking a bare face.
The star was dressed in a red, white and navy blazer, T-shirt and jeans when she left her hotel room, while her hair was pulled back into a ponytail.
Fans complimented the mom-of-two for going au natruale, with one person declaring on X, "You look amazing."
"Looking absolutely gorgeous mamma lovee youuu sooo much and have fun 🤩 ❤️❤️❤️❤️," a second supporter commented, while a third wrote, "This is awesome. You always look so beautiful. Have fun and be safe. Love you Kelly."
In the video, the American Idol alum, 42, noted she was having a ball alongside NBC coverage co-hosts Peyton Manning and Mike Tirico.
This is Clarkson's first time at the Summer Olympics, and though it's unclear if her two kids are coming to the games with her, she revealed they are with her in France. "I haven't had a lot of sleep," she confessed of her busy schedule.
"We have to be there way earlier than everyone else to get ready," she said before heading out the door. "Can't wait to hangout with everybody on The Today Show ... I can't talk about much but it's going to be really, really rad. You're gonna love it. It's going to be a celebration of life."
"Paris has such a cool way of living and celebrating life," the singer added.
Before wrapping up the clip, she revealed she had a great dinner at a restaurant that was suggested to her by Michael Douglas.
Though the star has a whole new wardrobe due to her recent weight loss, the talk show host previously admitted she's never been a fan of getting all dolled up.
In fact, Clarkson claimed she "got in trouble" on American Idol because she refused to wear makeup.
"They were like, ‘So, we’re about to be on camera.’ And I was like, ‘I know.’ And they were like, ‘But you’re gonna be on camera.’ And I was like, ‘I know,’” she recalled on the "Smartless" podcast earlier this year of what went down. "[They were] like, ‘OK, well, do you want any makeup or hair?’ And I was like, ‘No, I’m in a house right now. You’re doing, like, behind the scenes.'"
"I was like, ‘I’m not on stage.’ I was like, ‘I’ll do it for stage, but why are we doing this now?'” the River Rose and the Magical Lullaby author continued.
"One producer in particular, very high up, was not a fan of me just because I didn’t play that game. And it wasn’t even playing a game," she said. "The other four girls that season were very into that stuff. They were very into it."