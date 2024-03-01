Kelly Clarkson Demands Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock Pay Her $5 Million Before He's Allowed to Appeal $2 Million Commissions Ruling

It's been nearly two years since Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock finalized their divorce, but the exes are still at war.

After much back and forth, Blackstock was ordered to pay the singer $2.6 million, but he appealed the ruling. Now, RadarOnline.com reports the American Idol alum has asked the judge to prohibit him from moving forward with his appeal until he hands over a $5.2 million bond.