Kelly Clarkson Demands Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock Pay Her $5 Million Before He's Allowed to Appeal $2 Million Commissions Ruling
It's been nearly two years since Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock finalized their divorce, but the exes are still at war.
After much back and forth, Blackstock was ordered to pay the singer $2.6 million, but he appealed the ruling. Now, RadarOnline.com reports the American Idol alum has asked the judge to prohibit him from moving forward with his appeal until he hands over a $5.2 million bond.
When the pair was married, Blackstock, 47 — who worked for his dad's company Starstruck Management Group — acted as Clarkson's manager and earned 15 percent of commissions.
After the mom-of-two, 41, filed for divorce, Blackstock claimed his former spouse still owed him over $1.4 million in commission from earnings related to The Voice and The Kelly Clarkson Show.
The "Since U Been Gone" vocalist countered by claiming Blackstock defrauded and overcharged her, as she stated he was never even licensed to work as a talent manager. In her filing, Clarkson requested her ex be ordered to pay back commissions.
Starstruck's attorney responded by saying, "the labor petition conveniently ignores the fact that Kelly had her own licensed talent agency CAA at all times. While Starstruck Management Group provided talent management services on her behalf, it did so at all times that CAA was her agency of record."
In the end, the court sided with the talk show host, as it was ruled that the father-of-four should not have acted as a talent manager without a proper license. As a result, Blackstock was told to hand over $2.6 million in commissions to his ex-wife.
Blackstock and his management group appealed the decision and filed a petition that asked for a trial “de novo,” meaning a judge could hear the case and "decide if they agreed with the labor commission’s ruling."
According to RadarOnline.com, "Starstruck said the court ruled the lawsuit was no longer on pause after the Labor Commission ruling. The company said Clarkson has opposed a trial date being set in the civil lawsuit and any discovery taking place."
They requested the “de novo” trial and the civil lawsuit be combined into one. Clarkson requested they stay separate.
She said the appeal of the Labor Commissioner's decision should be heard prior to the civil lawsuit's start.
If the star gets her way on the appeal, the suit “for management fees will be moot, as managers who violate the Talent Agencies Act are prohibited from collecting commissions for employment that they unlawfully procured for the artist.”
Clarkson added that per the Labor Code, any award issued by the Labor Commissioner can only be "stayed" or paused, meaning Starstruck and Blackstock would have to post a bond “approved by the superior court in a sum not exceeding twice the amount of the judgment.”
The singer requested they be ordered to post a bond of $5.2 million "to stay" her award against them and move forward with the appeal.