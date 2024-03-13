Kelly Clarkson and Ex Brandon Blackstock's Battle Over Unpaid Commissions Heats Up as Singer Files Cross-Complaint

Kelly Clarkson has filed a cross-complaint against her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, as their legal battle over unpaid commissions intensifies.

Blackstock used to work as the singer's manager and earned 15 percent commissions on her gross pay through his father's company Starstruck Management. After their 2020 split, he sued his former spouse, claiming she owed him $1.4 million from her work on The Voice and her talk show.