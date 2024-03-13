Kelly Clarkson and Ex Brandon Blackstock's Battle Over Unpaid Commissions Heats Up as Singer Files Cross-Complaint
Kelly Clarkson has filed a cross-complaint against her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, as their legal battle over unpaid commissions intensifies.
Blackstock used to work as the singer's manager and earned 15 percent commissions on her gross pay through his father's company Starstruck Management. After their 2020 split, he sued his former spouse, claiming she owed him $1.4 million from her work on The Voice and her talk show.
In response, the American Idol alum, 41, countered that Blackstock, 47, was never even licensed to work as a talent agent, adding that he defrauded and overcharged her.
As OK! reported, the petition filed by Clarkson caused the lawsuit brought by Starstruck to be put on pause until the labor commission reached a determination.
They eventually sided with the "Since U Been Gone" crooner, ruling that Blackstock pay back his former wife $2.6 million in commissions.
RadarOnline.com reported that Blackstock and Starstruck asked the court for another trial, claiming they weren't allowed to call up all their witnesses and present more evidence.
The pop star requested Blackstock first post a $5.2 million bond — twice the amount of the judgment — before he's allowed to file an appeal. Clarkson also countered that the appeal should be heard prior to the lawsuit, since if the father-of-four lost his appeal, the lawsuit wouldn't need to take place.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Now, RadarOnline.com reported Clarkson filed a cross-complaint against Blackstock and Starstruck Management.
She argued the claims were barred, with her lawyers stating, “Based on the wrongful acts and conduct of Starstruck, as alleged hereinabove, including the violations of Sections 1700, et seq. of the California Labor Code, the alleged Agreement, and all agreements between the parties, should be declared void and unenforceable, no monies should be paid by Cross-Complainants to Starstruck, and all monies previously paid by Cross-Complainants to Starstruck should be disgorged from Starstruck, forthwith.”
The cross-complaint asked the court to determine that the commissions deal was void, "accounting for all monies or things of value received directly or indirectly by Starstruck in connection with any services rendered or to be rendered by Cross-Complainants as artists in the entertainment industry."
Financial issues aside, Clarkson admitted the divorce was hard on her, but after starting fresh with their two kids in NYC, she's doing better than ever.
"I am really loving not having a man in my life. Like, it’s just too hard. There’s too much. It’s too much," she explained on an episode of her talk show of being single. "There’s all the jobs. Plus the kids. Plus being present for the kids while you’re there. ‘Cause sometimes we get, people will still email you. And I’m like, ‘No, no, no, we’re home now.’"