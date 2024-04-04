Valerie Bertinelli and Kelly Clarkson Reflect on Their 'Fresh New Start' 2 Years After Respective Divorces
Valerie Bertinelli and Kelly Clarkson recently connected over their respective divorces and how they're in a much better place today.
“The last time we saw each other — two years ago. Can you believe how far we’ve come?” Bertinelli told the singer on Thursday, April 4, referring to their splits. “We were both at the same time going, ‘Oh, my God, this is really hard.'"
“But, fresh new start,” Clarkson replied.
Bertinelli, 63, then gushed over Clarkson's album Chemistry — something she really related to her amid her split from Tom Vitale, whom she was married to from 2011 to 2022.
“I’m like, ‘Has she been in the room with me the entire time?’ Like, every flipping song, like, ‘Me,’ ‘Mine,’ Red Flag Collector,’” Bertinelli said.
As OK! previously reported, the Hot in Cleveland alum is now seeing someone new.
"I'm in love. It’s a seesaw of emotions because I was adamant I was never falling in love again," she confessed to People. "I was supposed to die with my six cats and my dog and very happily live the rest of my years alone — I'm good alone."
"My belly is flip-flopping," the mom-of-one gushed. "This was not supposed to happen."
Bertinelli has not revealed the man's identity just yet but shared they were friends first before taking it to the next level.
"But there was something about him that I connected with that felt familiar," she explained, noting things didn't turn romantic until this year. "It’s crazy the comfort level."
For her part, Clarkson, 41, split from Brandon Blackstock in 2020, and it seems like she's excited for what the future holds.
"She’s open to dating in the future," a source spilled about the talk show host. "Her divorce did a number on her, and she is not in a rush to be in a serious relationship again, but Kelly is ready to have some fun."
The mom-of-two also shared a similar sentiment while on her show.
“I am really loving not having a man in my life,” the Grammy winner declared. “Like, it’s just too hard. There’s too much. It’s too much.”
“There’s all the jobs. Plus the kids. Plus being present for the kids while you’re there. ‘Cause sometimes we get, people will still email you. And I’m like, ‘No, no, no, we’re home now,’” the pop star explained of why it can be "too much" sometimes.