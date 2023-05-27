Kelly Clarkson Admits She 'Never Connected' With Anyone Before Meeting Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock
Kelly Clarkson admitted she’s only ever felt that special spark with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.
On Thursday, May 25, the American Idol winner discussed why she titled her upcoming divorce album, chemistry, on TalkShopLive.
"I never really connected before my ex-husband. And I never connected with anybody like that. I'd never felt that. That just kind of chemical ... that level of just chemical reaction, I just never felt that and I just remembered the first time we even met, I was like, 'Woah.' I just felt something," she explained about her relationship with Blackstock, whom she shares son Remington "Remy," 7, and daughter River, 8, with.
She then described that although chemistry can be wonderful, it is a double-edged sword, saying, "And then it can go very poorly, chemistry. You can have amazing chemistry with somebody who you really shouldn't be with, you know. Not that one person is good or bad, whatever. It's just not a healthy environment."
"I just feel like chemistry is a beautiful and amazing thing, but it's powerful for the good and the bad. Makes you do stupid stuff," she explained, seemingly alluding to her relationship with her former hubby.
As OK! previously reported, the 41-year-old filed for divorce from the producer in 2020 after seven years of marriage. The split was then finalized two years later, with Clarkson receiving primary custody of their youngsters, while Blackstock has monthly visitation rights.
The terms of the divorce also stated that the "Because of You" singer had to pay Blackstock a one-time lump sum of $1.3 million. In addition, she was ordered to fork over $115,000 monthly in spousal support until 2024.
Clarkson may have been recently gushing over her connection with her ex-lover, but a source shared that the musician is ready to move on.
"Kelly is really excited for this next chapter and looking forward to a fresh start," they shared.
The "Since You’ve Been Gone" singer also will be moving from L.A. to New York, which the source assured "won’t have much of an impact on Kelly and Brandon’s coparenting relationship since they already live in different states and she has primary custody."