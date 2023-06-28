It's War: Kelly Clarkson's Move to NYC May Increase Her Spousal and Child Support Payments to Ex Brandon Blackstock

"Brandon lives in Montana, which when Kelly lived in L.A., wasn't too bad of a flight for the kids to visit with their dad," an insider told Radar of 9-year-old River Rose and 7-year-old Remington Alexander's travels. "But New York City is a lot farther away."

The American Idol alum, 41, currently pays the music manager $150,000 in spousal support and $45,000 in child support each month, but now, Brandon, 46, "can demand Kelly pay for his flights to New York to see" their kids. She may also have to put down her credit card if he chooses to stay in a hotel.