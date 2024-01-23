Kelly Clarkson Doesn't Want to Be Friends With Any of Her Exes: 'I Feel Like That’s Awkward'
When Kelly Clarkson goes through a breakup, it's out of sight and out of mind!
On the Tuesday, January 23, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the host and guest Common debated on whether you can stay friends with an ex.
The Oscar winner, 51, revealed he is on good terms with several ex-girlfriends, explaining, "I mean, we go through stuff at the beginning of the breakup, but then once we come to our grounds it’s like, ‘We good people. We cool people.’"
When he asked Clarkson, 40, if she's pals with any exes, she whispered, "Noooooo," earning a laugh from the audience.
"I mean, here’s the thing. I’m not not friends. I only have a couple that I’m just like, ‘Hard pass,’" confessed the mom-of-two, who split from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in 2020. "But a couple of them, you know, I don’t have many exes, but a couple of them are cool people, there's nothing wrong with them. If we ran into each other, we’d be totally friendly."
The "Since U Been Gone" crooner said she wouldn't go out of her way to avoid a former lover, explaining that if she knew an ex was going to be at the same party, she would still attend.
The American Idol alum clarified it really "depends on the ex" in question.
"I just feel like it can get awkward. It depends on who ended it or who it is. It’s situational," concluded Clarkson. "But mostly, no. I feel like that’s awkward."
The Daytime Emmy winner has been single since she split from the father of her two kids, but she recently revealed she doesn't feel ready to start dating again.
"I think I need a little more work on me in a relationship to make sure I take care of myself at the same time as somebody else," Clarkson explained on another episode of her show, adding she's "still in the stage of enjoying me."
Dealing with the divorce hasn't been easy for the TV star, as she explained, "You thought you were going to spend forever with this person."
Nonetheless, Clarkson is enjoying life more than ever these days after she and her kids moved to NYC.
"I knew I needed a fresh start and couldn’t be in L.A. I really wanted to be in Montana, but you can’t really do a show from there quite yet. So I was like, ‘The only other option would probably be New York,'” she spilled. "I genuinely love it, and I love that my kids love it."
The vocalist also revealed that she dealt with depression from her divorce, but therapy and songwriting helped her work through her emotions and come out on the other side.