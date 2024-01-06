'She's Smart': Kelly Clarkson Praised for Not Allowing Her Kids to Have Social Media Until They Turn 18
No social media for River, 9, or Remington, 7!
In a recent interview, Kelly Clarkson, 41, opened up about co-parenting her two kids, who she shares with ex Brandon Blackstock, 47, noting she will not permit her youngsters to be on social platforms until they have moved out.
“That can be really hard on kids in general but especially kids with parents in the public eye,” she explained of her daughter and son. “So I have informed them they’re not allowed to, under my roof, ever have [it].”
In response to the talk show host’s steadfast rule for her children, Clarkson was praised by users for her parenting choice.
“In the early 2000s, I wasn’t allowed a cellphone until I was 19. This is fair,” one person stated, while another added, “Cause she’s smart…. hopefully more parents will do the same and learn to say ‘no’ when their kids ask.”
“There are some adults that shouldn’t be on social media also,” a third user pointed out, as one hater noted, “The fact she thinks she has control over that is… cute.”
In the interview, Clarkson also touched on co-parenting with Blackstock since their 2020 split.
Clarkson explained it’s "so different [for everyone]. It’s harder at first. There’s so much emotion and trauma involved."
The American Idol winner finalized her divorce from the producer in 2022 and noted that as more time passes "the easier it gets.”
"It’s hard enough when you’re married and come from two different backgrounds and ways to discipline and educate. Doing that in different households can be tough,” she continued.
Despite this, she feels good about her decisions for her kids.
“My daughter was like, ‘Well, what if Dad lets me?’ I’m like, ‘Well, you’re there four days a month. Enjoy that.’ And right now he’s not letting them do it either,” Clarkson noted. “I’ll listen when they’re older, but until they have a solid argument, it’s a no.”
She admitted she “can be hard on myself, but I think I do a pretty good job. I’m definitely not a helicopter mom.”
“I like that they’re independent, but I’m adamant about my schedule, making sure I’m there as much as I can be. There’s no perfect parent; I’m definitely screwing up my children somehow! But I’m doing my best,” the “Stronger” singer said.
As OK! previously reported, Clarkson also recently opened up about the prospect of saying “I do” again following her divorce.
"I never wanted to get married the first time," she explained.
"[Brandon] had children, a religious background, and it was important, I think, for him," she stated, referencing Blackstock’s previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth, whom he had kids, Savannah, 21, and Seth Blackstock, 17.
"But I’ve never been that person," she added. "Because I’ve been through a couple divorces in my family, I just don’t like to put any weight on it. It can happen; it doesn’t have to happen."
