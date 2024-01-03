'You Feel Alone': Kelly Clarkson Admits She Battled 'Depression' While 'Grieving' Brandon Blackstock Marriage

When discussing creating her album, "Chemistry," Clarkson admitted, "I didn't see it other than This is my outlet. I'm a let-go person; I don't hold grudges. So it was really delving into what happened in my life and why — and what am I going to do about it?"

"I cannot express how appreciative I feel for having that kind of healthy outlet. Because the level of depression and things that come with divorce or grieving is extraordinarily hard. You feel alone, and it's just a blessing to be able to have that outlet for those emotions that are overwhelming," she revealed of her post-split emotions.