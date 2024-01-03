'You Feel Alone': Kelly Clarkson Admits She Battled 'Depression' While 'Grieving' Brandon Blackstock Marriage
Kelly Clarkson suffered extreme heartache during and after her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.
The American Idol alum, 41, recently opened up about battling depression following her split from her former husband, 47, in 2020 and how her music helped her come out on the other side.
When discussing creating her album, "Chemistry," Clarkson admitted, "I didn't see it other than This is my outlet. I'm a let-go person; I don't hold grudges. So it was really delving into what happened in my life and why — and what am I going to do about it?"
"I cannot express how appreciative I feel for having that kind of healthy outlet. Because the level of depression and things that come with divorce or grieving is extraordinarily hard. You feel alone, and it's just a blessing to be able to have that outlet for those emotions that are overwhelming," she revealed of her post-split emotions.
The talk show host expressed how important it was for her to connect her feelings to the music and to release it into the world, adding the album dropping "[was] like, 'I'm taking my power back.'"
"That sounds very therapy, but that's because I love therapy, and I think it's important to have those tools to navigate your life and relationships," Clarkson — who shares daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington "Remy" Alexander, 7, with Blackstock — explained.
After working to move past her divorce, the "Breakaway" singer packed up and moved to New York City to begin the next chapter of her journey.
"Sometimes you don’t know what life has in store for you, and you think your life is going to go one way, and it’s OK that it doesn’t," Clarkson said of the major change. "You never know how beautiful that might be."
As OK! previously reported, the chart-topper also revealed some of the situations that caused them to split. According to Clarkson, Blackstock once told her she was not attractive enough to be a judge on The Voice, which she ultimately ended up joining.
Per the talk show host, after she expressed interest in joining the hit NBC competition show, her partner explained to her she was not the type they were looking for. "Well, a wife doesn’t forget a time she gets told she’s not a s-- symbol, so that stays," Clarkson revealed in recently unearthed court documents.
People conducted the interview with Clarkson.