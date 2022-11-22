Kelly Clarkson Sparks Concern After Missing 2 Episodes Of Talk Show

Even A-list celebrities need to take a sick day every now and then! On Monday, November 21, Kelly Clarkson was nowhere to be seen on her talk show, with Spirited actress Sunita Mani asked to fill her shoes.

"No, you are not seeing things, I am in fact, not Kelly," the star told the audience. "She's not feeling great today, so it's me, Sunita Mani, to the rescue!"