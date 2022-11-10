'Lose The Belt!': Fans Claim Kelly Clarkson 'Needs To Fire Her Stylist' After Singer Steps Out To CMA Awards
Kelly Clarkson’s fans are sharing their honest feelings about the 40-year-old's "frumpy" outfit choice for the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 9.
The "Because of You" singer donned a denim dress design to the honorable night in Nashville — and later took to Instagram to share style details with her unimpressed Instagram followers.
"Kelly Kelly Kelly, you are such a beautiful, hard working, funny, talented and amazing woman," one of the country singer's supporters wrote, before candidly stating, "sorry I have to say this to you but your wardrobe stylist or wardrobe assist or who ever is assigned to dress [you] either hates you or wants you to look frumpy or bigger then you actually are."
"I’m a big fan Kelly but you have to get a new stylist!" another fan expressed about Clarkson's stylist, fashion designer Candice Lambert McAndrews. "They make you look old & frumpy & puts ugly belts on everything! You need to wear more clothes like you did on the show with Snoop [Dogg]! You always looked awesome! You are too beautiful for frumpy dresses, belts, and tights! Love you!!"
"So beautiful, but I don't understand why your stylist picks out the outfits they do. I don't think I've seen you in anything that enhances your true beauty," a third user chimed in, while another added, "girl I love you so much but your stylist sucks. Sorry."
Other supporters of the stunning star loved what the mother-of-two wore for her performance of "You're Drunk, Go Home," alongside fellow country icons Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce — who bared way more skin than Clarkson in seemingly coordinated light wash denim short-cut designs.
"Oh my word! You rocked that dress! I love it! Good choice!" one fan shared in awe of the "Stronger" singer's choice of couture, another admirer adding, "Love this look! WOW! 😍🔥💙."
Despite Clarkson's debatable fashion choices, the blonde beauty's supporters were overall happy to see a smile on the "Catch My Breath" crooner's face after her nasty divorce battle with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.
Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020 due to "irreconcilable differences" between her and the 45-year-old music manager.
“She could no longer trust Brandon, and she felt that Brandon was just using her for her money and lifestyle,” an insider confessed at the time of their split. “She had tremendous resentment toward him."