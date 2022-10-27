Khloé Kardashian Gives Kelly Clarkson Her Best Advice On Learning How To 'Unlove' Someone After A Breakup
Kelly Clarkson and Khloé Kardashian are both focusing on getting Stronger following their messy breakups.
While talking about the reality star's drama with ex Tristan Thompson on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, October 27, the "Because of You" singer asked Kardashian to share some of her best advice for learning to live that new normal after a major split.
"You shared this season that you are training yourself to unlove your ex Tristan. So how did you do that? Asking for a friend," Clarkson teased, seemingly hinting at her own high profile divorce from Brandon Blackstock.
"I think it is the most ridiculous thing when something doesn’t work out and you’re in a relationship and you are so deeply in love," the Grammy Award winner, 40, noted. "I think I might always still love that person, I don’t know if that goes away."
Agreeing that feelings don't just go away after a couple makes the decision to part ways, Kardashian confessed she still has love in her heart for her estranged ex-husband, Lamar Odom.
"I genuinely still love and want the best for him, and I am rooting for him," she explained. "We all just change or evolve, or you know sometimes that that is just not the right fit for you."
"Just even the habits that you build, when something good happens, I would call Tristan. That is what I did. Any little thing I would share my life with him," she added of things she needed to unlearn after their breakup.
"I am still learning to reprogram myself," she continued. "I know this isn’t the right thing for me and I need to slowly heal and move on, but it doesn’t happen overnight."
As OK! previously reported, Kardashian and Thompson called it quits for good amid his bombshell paternity scandal that hit headlines late last year. Prior to the scandal, Kardashian and Thompson reconciled and had taken steps to have a second child — they share 4-year-old True — via surrogate.
However, shortly after their baby was conceived, it was publicly revealed that Thompson cheated on the television personality and was expecting a child with Maralee Nichols.
No stranger to relationship struggles herself, Clarkson filed for divorce from her talent manager ex-husband in June 2020 following seven years of marriage. The former couple share River, 8, and Remington, 6.