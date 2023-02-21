Kelly Clarkson Defends Valerie Bertinelli After Troll Calls The Cook 'Chubby'
Kelly Clarkson came to the defense of Valerie Bertinelli after a troll was rude about her body.
In mid-February, it was revealed the cook would be whipping up food on the Food Network app. However, one user wrote, "Awwww, so chubby."
“Wow. Someone is always there to remind me to tidy up my negative thoughts some more,” the 62-year-old clapped back via Twitter while sharing the screenshot of the ordeal. “Thank you for reminding me I’m so much more than my body. Have a blessed day.”
Many celebrities weighed in, including Clarkson, who has also dealt with body shaming over the years. “True power is recognizing the projection of others negativity and punching it square in the face with all the positive, remarkable, intelligent, beautiful light that seeps from your pores,” she wrote. “Pity people that speak ill of others because while some of us are dancing, the others are too afraid.”
"I love this! This is beautiful!" one person replied, while another said, "Aww my role model!! Preach, Queen!!"
A third person added, "We are beautiful as we are, where we are, at this moment! We are not a size or a number on a scale."
Actress Melissa Peterman also couldn't help but praise her pal for rising above the drama. “Beauty comes from the inside,” she stated. “You my friend are beautiful inside and out. The person who wrote that comment needs to give her insides a makeover!”
As OK! previously reported, Bertinelli has been candid about gaining and losing weight over the years. In fact, she said she feels better, as she ditched alcohol in January.
"So here's a nice little side effect to Dry January. These jeans that I’m wearing were so tight a few months ago that I couldn’t comfortably button them," she admitted in a TikTok in early February. "Now, they’re so loose it’s time for me to go down a size. Yea, I like that side effect."
One user advised her to do sober October, to which she replied, "Oooh, sober October. I like it. I may also do dry July. 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼."