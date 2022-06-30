Honesty hour. Kelly Clarkson is opening up more about her headline-making divorce from Brandon Blackstock and how it has impacted her career.

“Everybody knows the huge divorce I went through and it’s been, like two years and not easy with kids," The American Idol alum, 40, confessed during her Wednesday, June 29, appearance on The Chart Show With Brooke Reese when asked by fans when they can expect new music. “I’m just navigating what I’m comfortable with releasing."