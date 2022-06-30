Speaking Her TruthKelly Clarkson Admits 'Huge Divorce' From Brandon Blackstock Is 'A Hard Thing To Navigate' With Children
Honesty hour. Kelly Clarkson is opening up more about her headline-making divorce from Brandon Blackstock and how it has impacted her career.
“Everybody knows the huge divorce I went through and it’s been, like two years and not easy with kids," The American Idol alum, 40, confessed during her Wednesday, June 29, appearance on The Chart Show With Brooke Reese when asked by fans when they can expect new music. “I’m just navigating what I’m comfortable with releasing."
Pointing out, "it's just a hard thing to navigate," Clarkson assured her fans that new music is coming, per Us Weekly. "I just got to get my crap together. I just got to figure out what I’m going to release," the "Stronger" performer emphasized before admitting: "I’ve never had this difficult of a project."
The mother-of-two — who shares River, 8, and Remington, 6, with her ex-husband — hasn't released an album since 2017 aside from her 2021 Christmas album, When Christmas Comes Around…
The Kelly Clarkson Show host filed for divorce from Blackstock, 45, back in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. Though the exes were declared officially divorced in August 2021, they continued to battle it out over property and finances.
After citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, OK! learned that Clarkson felt he used her for fame and lavish living. “She could no longer trust Brandon, and she felt that Brandon was just using her for her money and lifestyle,” spilled a source. “She had tremendous resentment toward him."
And while Clarkson tried to make their marriage work for their kids' sake, "she just wasn’t willing to look the other way anymore," added the insider.
The musician previously opened up about their split in September 2020, telling Today's Hoda Kotb: "You can ask anyone who’s gone through a divorce, I don’t think anyone expects it. You see yourself growing old with someone and then life has a different path. It’s so hard on everyone."
Despite reaching settlements on custody arrangements and the fate of their Montana ranch in March, Blackstock is still a "thorn" in his ex-wife's side, as an insider recently explained the former talent manager wanted to fight Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Scott Gordon's order ruling that he could only stay on the Montana property until June 1.
He's "always asking for more," concluded the source of Clarkson's former flame.