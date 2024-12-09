Kelly Clarkson Admits She 'Loves Being Naked' in Candid Confession

On the December 6 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the “Since U Been Gone” singer sat down with The Real Full Monty stars Taye Diggs and Tyler Posey, where the three bonded over feeling good in their skin.

The conversation kicked off when Clarkson shared a photo of Posey, 33, posing on an open highway behind his motorcycle with his pants down to celebrate three years of sobriety.