Kelly Clarkson Admits She 'Loves Being Naked' in Candid Confession
Kelly Clarkson’s totally fine with showing a little skin — but only up to a point.
On the December 6 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the “Since U Been Gone” singer sat down with The Real Full Monty stars Taye Diggs and Tyler Posey, where the three bonded over feeling good in their skin.
The conversation kicked off when Clarkson shared a photo of Posey, 33, posing on an open highway behind his motorcycle with his pants down to celebrate three years of sobriety.
“How freeing was that moment?” Clarkson asked, to which Posey quickly replied, “So freeing!”
“I love being naked,” Clarkson said. “I think we are so weird about being naked, especially in this country.”
Posey agreed, chiming in, “America’s weird about it!”
Clarkson went on to expand on her thoughts about the topic.
"It's so weird. It's just bodies! It's just alright, yeah! I mean, I think there's inappropriate ages for certain things, but at some point it's just like, we're not that different,” she explained.
"Until gravity takes hold. And then it's like, 'Wow, that happened,” she joked.
Posey explained that the photo, which he posted in May via Instagram, was taken during a cross-country motorcycle trip with his dad, best friend and his dad’s childhood buddy.
"We hit this two-lane highway… we could see cars coming for miles," he recounted. "We stopped in the middle, and me and my dad's best friend took our pants down, took a picture. Why not? It felt right."
Diggs jumped in, clearly amused by their deep dive into the “naked” discussion.
"You guys, you guys, what are we talking about right now?" he interrupted. "What's going on? I want to know what's happening right now."
The duo’s appearance on the show comes ahead of the Monday, December 9, premiere of Fox's new show The Real Full Monty, a documentary-style event raising awareness about cancer.
The show’s title is a nod to the 1997 film and stage play The Full Monty, in which a group of unemployed Sheffield steelworkers decide to put on a striptease show to make money.
The Real Full Monty follows six men as “they train and rehearse for the most revealing performance of their careers, culminating with a big strip-tease dance, choreographed by Emmy Award-winner Mandy Moore, where they will bare all in front of a live audience,” the logline reads.
"Leading up to the final disrobing, the men will push their limits of comfortability, modesty and brotherhood with a series of rehearsals and experiences, both private and public, designed to build confidence and remove them far from their comfort zone and strengthen their bond as a group," the description continues.
James Van Der Beek, who is currently battling Stage III colorectal cancer, also appears in the new show, alongside comedian Anthony Anderson, Chris Jones and Dancing With the Stars judge Bruno Tonioli, whose close friend Len Goodman passed away from bone cancer in April.