'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Denies 'Untrue' Claims Production Is 'Traumatizing' to Staffers
The Kelly Clarkson Show is clapping back after reports circulated about the chat fest's allegedly toxic work environment.
On Friday, May 12, a spokesperson for NBCUniversal released a statement claiming they are "committed to a safe and respectful work environment" and that they "take workplace complaints very seriously."
"To insinuate otherwise is untrue," the statement continued. "When issues are reported they are promptly reviewed, investigated and acted upon as appropriate."
"The Kelly Clarkson Show strives to build a safe, respectful and equitable workplace that nurtures a culture of inclusivity and creativity," it concluded.
As OK! previously reported, former employees that worked on the show claimed they were so underpaid they were forced to take second jobs during their off hours and that the behind the scenes environment was mentally traumatic.
One staffer recalled a moment when they went on the roof of the show's building to cry due to the stress, noting they were thinking, "‘Oh, my gosh, what am I doing? Why am I putting myself through this?’"
"NBC is protecting the show because it’s their new money maker," another source explained in a recent interview, adding that the show's executive producer, Alex Duda, was was actively keeping how "unhappy her staff is" from host Kelly Clarkson.
"I think Alex Duda’s a monster," a source claimed. "I have a friend who’s an executive producer who warned me about taking this job, because apparently she has done this on every show she’s worked on."
Despite ex staff member's allegedly awful experiences working on The Kelly Clarkson Show, they clarified that they didn't believe the "Since U Been Gone" singer had any idea about the poor treatment of crew and other employees.
"Kelly is fantastic. She is a person who never treats anyone with anything but dignity and is incredibly appreciative," a former staffer said. "I would be shocked if she knew. I’d be floored if she knew the staff wasn’t getting paid for two weeks of Christmas hiatus. The Kelly that I interacted with and that everyone knows would probably be pretty aghast to learn that."
