OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kelly Clarkson
OK LogoNEWS

Kelly Clarkson's Embarrassing Moment: Singer Ripped Her Pants on the Set of the 'Since U Been Gone' Music Video

kelly clarkson
Source: MEGA
By:

Nov. 1 2023, Published 11:50 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kelly Clarkson revealed a secret about her 2010 music video "Since U Been Gone."

During outtakes from the Tuesday, October 31, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the American Idol alum told guest and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards about a wardrobe mishap she's kept to herself all these years.

Article continues below advertisement
kelly clarkson
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson is the host of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show.'

Richards sparked the conversation when she mentioned “how tight [her] bodysuit is,” referring to the figure-clinging catsuit she wore in honor of the Halloween episode.

“I basically feel like I have one big Spanx on from the ankle to the neck,” she said during a moment when the show was on a commercial break. “And I haven’t sat in them until I got here. So if you hear a loud noise…”

Article continues below advertisement

“Like it ripped,” Clarkson interjected.

“I will cover myself with a pillow,” the reality TV personality quipped of how she'll react if her garment tears.

“That happened to me on a music video,” Clarkson spilled. “The director was like, ‘Can you go down?’ I was in really tight leather pants in the ‘Since U Been Gone’ video and he was like, ‘Go down and pop back up’ and I was like, ‘OK, cool.'”

“And I went down and just, ‘Whoop!'” she recalled, indicating her pants split. “And I was commando."

Article continues below advertisement
kelly clarksonn
Source: @kellyclarkson/Instagram

Kelly Clarkson has been praised for her recent weight loss.

“Do we have this on tape?” the 54-year-old jokingly asked the singer.

“The drummer, I was like, ‘Oh s--- that’s a lot of moon, man. I’m sorry,” Clarkson detailed.

Article continues below advertisement

After the program, The Kelly Clarkson Show posted the ladies' chat to TikTok, where fans couldn’t get enough of the hilarious story.

“I love how genuine this woman is,” one user gushed about the talk show host, while another added, “This is GOLD.”

MORE ON:
Kelly Clarkson
kelly clarkson
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson divorced Brandon Blackstock in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Others commented on Clarkson’s new look after her recent weight loss.

“Revenge body,” one person said of the divorcée, while another raved, “You look SO good! Holy moly!”

As OK! previously reported, Clarkson dressed up as a vampire for the holiday episode, and fans once again couldn't help but gush over the songstress' appearance.

Article continues below advertisement
kelly clarkson
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson is a mother-of-two.

“I love Halloween," she declared while clad in brown overalls and a long-sleeved sweater.

"We're doing 'Vampire,' which I love that song by Olivia Rodrigo," she stated of her upcoming performance. "So that’s going to be our thing. And I am rock and roll star vampire. That’s what we’re doing. So I’m excited."

At the end of the clip, Clarkson changed into a formfitting black gown and added fake fangs.

"#HappyHalloween! Put your fangs on for today's show and tune in for an extra special #Kellyoke! 🧛‍♀️," she captioned the footage.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

Supporters took to the comments section to share their adoration for the celeb.

"Wow she looks great," one user wrote, while a second said, "GODDDDDDDD I'm so obsessed."

"She looks incredible! 🧛‍♀️❤️🔥🦋💖," a third person penned, while a fourth noted, "Looove these behind the scenes videos! Really looking forward to this Halloween episode! KC & the band look incredible! Thanks so much for sharing🤩🙌🏼."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.