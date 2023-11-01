Kelly Clarkson's Embarrassing Moment: Singer Ripped Her Pants on the Set of the 'Since U Been Gone' Music Video
Kelly Clarkson revealed a secret about her 2010 music video "Since U Been Gone."
During outtakes from the Tuesday, October 31, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the American Idol alum told guest and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards about a wardrobe mishap she's kept to herself all these years.
Richards sparked the conversation when she mentioned “how tight [her] bodysuit is,” referring to the figure-clinging catsuit she wore in honor of the Halloween episode.
“I basically feel like I have one big Spanx on from the ankle to the neck,” she said during a moment when the show was on a commercial break. “And I haven’t sat in them until I got here. So if you hear a loud noise…”
“Like it ripped,” Clarkson interjected.
“I will cover myself with a pillow,” the reality TV personality quipped of how she'll react if her garment tears.
“That happened to me on a music video,” Clarkson spilled. “The director was like, ‘Can you go down?’ I was in really tight leather pants in the ‘Since U Been Gone’ video and he was like, ‘Go down and pop back up’ and I was like, ‘OK, cool.'”
“And I went down and just, ‘Whoop!'” she recalled, indicating her pants split. “And I was commando."
“Do we have this on tape?” the 54-year-old jokingly asked the singer.
“The drummer, I was like, ‘Oh s--- that’s a lot of moon, man. I’m sorry,” Clarkson detailed.
After the program, The Kelly Clarkson Show posted the ladies' chat to TikTok, where fans couldn’t get enough of the hilarious story.
“I love how genuine this woman is,” one user gushed about the talk show host, while another added, “This is GOLD.”
Others commented on Clarkson’s new look after her recent weight loss.
“Revenge body,” one person said of the divorcée, while another raved, “You look SO good! Holy moly!”
As OK! previously reported, Clarkson dressed up as a vampire for the holiday episode, and fans once again couldn't help but gush over the songstress' appearance.
“I love Halloween," she declared while clad in brown overalls and a long-sleeved sweater.
"We're doing 'Vampire,' which I love that song by Olivia Rodrigo," she stated of her upcoming performance. "So that’s going to be our thing. And I am rock and roll star vampire. That’s what we’re doing. So I’m excited."
At the end of the clip, Clarkson changed into a formfitting black gown and added fake fangs.
"#HappyHalloween! Put your fangs on for today's show and tune in for an extra special #Kellyoke! 🧛♀️," she captioned the footage.
Supporters took to the comments section to share their adoration for the celeb.
"Wow she looks great," one user wrote, while a second said, "GODDDDDDDD I'm so obsessed."
"She looks incredible! 🧛♀️❤️🔥🦋💖," a third person penned, while a fourth noted, "Looove these behind the scenes videos! Really looking forward to this Halloween episode! KC & the band look incredible! Thanks so much for sharing🤩🙌🏼."