Kelly Clarkson Is 'Really Good' at Being Single, Admits She 'Never Wanted to Marry' Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock
Kelly Clarkson was only a wife "Because Of You," Brandon Blackstock!
In a new interview published Wednesday, January 3, the country singer candidly opened up about what love means to her while admitting the truth behind why she tied the knot with her ex-husband in 2013 despite not feeling the need to get married.
Clarkson filed for divorce from the talent manager in 2020, though their split wasn't finalized until 2022 after a drawn-out battle in court.
In part due to the tumultuous demise of her only marriage, the "Stronger" singer gave a hard "no" when asked if she'd ever want to say "I do" again, revealing: "I never wanted to get married the first time."
"[Brandon] had children, a religious background, and it was important, I think, for him," Clarkson explained of Blackstock — who was previously married to Melissa Ashworth and is the father of her two kids, Savannah, 21, and Seth Blackstock, 17.
"But I’ve never been that person," The Kelly Clarkson Show host continued. "Because I’ve been through a couple divorces in my family, I just don’t like to put any weight on it. It can happen; it doesn’t have to happen."
"For my kids, I definitely would never even think about it until they’re out of my house," Clarkson noted of her and Blackstock's two children: River, 9, and son Remington, 7.
Plus, tying the knot a second time would mean she'd have to form a new romantic connection with someone — which isn't on the top of the blonde beauty's to-do list at the moment.
"Dating sucks. It’s so awkward," Clarkson confessed. "I was single until I was, like, 30, and I forgot how really good at that I am. I told a friend [a potential partner] would have to be an individual that brings their own life to the table without needing anything from me. It’s far more romantic to say, 'I want you, but I don’t need anything.' I’m really good right now, I’m having a good time."
Being single doesn't bother Clarkson one bit, as she's truly happy with all other aspects of her highly-successful life.
"I love my kids. I have my family and friends, I have my jobs. It’s all these beautiful things that are working really well," the "Catch My Breath" vocalist expressed.
Reflecting on the rise and fall of her marriage to Blackstock, Clarkson admitted: "I've always known that love is hard."
"For me, love has always come with this elephant in the room of sadness. I’ve known love is not forever. I don’t mean that to sound depressing, but I think we put a lot of pressure on that word," she explained. "Sometimes love is looking at someone and going, 'This is not good for you. This is not good for me.’ That’s a hard thing to face. But when you do, I think you grow."