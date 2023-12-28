Kelly Clarkson Was Living in a Car Before 'American Idol' Audition Because Her Home Burned Down
What didn't kill Kelly Clarkson only made her stronger!
On an episode of her eponymous talk show, the singer and guest Kevin Bacon discussed their humble beginnings in Los Angeles, with both of them revealing that they used to live with a stranger.
"I actually moved out to L.A. with some random person I did not know," the mom-of-two, 41, explained. "Yeah, she just needed a roommate. I was like, 'I'll do it.' I moved from Texas to L.A. with a stranger."
The setup didn't last very long, as soon after, their home "burned down."
However, Clarkson's life quickly changed for the better. "I slept in my car for a few days and then tried out for a show called American Idol, so it all worked out! Life!" she quipped.
"I feel like everyone in this industry has some crazy thing where you've either lived in a car or on a mattress in someone's house," the star noted. "You really gotta want your dream. The universe makes you really want it."
These days, The Voice alum seems happier than ever, as she and her two kids, whom she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, moved to the Big Apple from Los Angeles — though the relocation didn't come without some hesitation.
“I’ll be real honest: I thought I was making a horrible decision. I knew I needed a fresh start and couldn’t be in L.A. I really wanted to be in Montana, but you can’t really do a show from there quite yet," she said. "So I was like, ‘The only other option would probably be New York.'”
“I genuinely love it, and I love that my kids love it,” the crooner added of NYC. “I was like, ‘I’m not living here unless it’s right by the park and really nice for the kids.’”
Clarkson continued dishing her candid thoughts by admitting that prior to the move, she was secretly going through a rough patch.
"Full disclosure, I put on a smile a lot of those times because I was struggling a lot in my personal life. I’ve learned a lot about what I’m capable of handling, and also what you should not handle," she explained. "That was me saying ‘bye’ to The Voice and having this big move. I love that family, but I was like, ‘I’m struggling. I can’t smile anymore. I don’t feel like smiling.’”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“What’s cool for me with Season 5 is I am in such a great place, not only with my kids, but with me personally and with the show,” she added of her series. “I feel like a weight has lifted. That move was very needed. I think the thing I'm most excited about with Season 5, on a selfish level, is just showing up to work smiling and actually meaning it. That's a beautiful gift that you don't realize until you're out of it."