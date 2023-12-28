Kelly Clarkson Was Living in a Car Before 'American Idol' Audition Because Her Home Burned Down

"I actually moved out to L.A. with some random person I did not know," the mom-of-two, 41, explained. "Yeah, she just needed a roommate. I was like, 'I'll do it.' I moved from Texas to L.A. with a stranger."

The setup didn't last very long, as soon after, their home "burned down."

However, Clarkson's life quickly changed for the better. "I slept in my car for a few days and then tried out for a show called American Idol, so it all worked out! Life!" she quipped.