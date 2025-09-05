'Grateful' Kelly Clarkson Returns to Social Media After Ex Brandon Blackstock's Death

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Clarkson is slowly stepping back into the spotlight one month after the passing of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. On Thursday, September 4, the 43-year-old singer marked an emotional milestone on Instagram — celebrating more than two decades since she won American Idol in 2002.

Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson celebrated her 23rd 'American Idol' win anniversary.

“To everyone that took time 23 years ago to call in and vote for me, thank you 🙏,” she began in her post’s caption. “Winning American Idol changed my life and I will be forever grateful for all of you that have supported me for so many years. It is a gift to find your purpose and passion, and to be able to make a living doing it is the cherry on top. Thank you, always,” she added, alongside a throwback shot of her smiling with fellow contestants as confetti came down.

Her post immediately drew love from fans and fellow artists. “we love u kelly 🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼 (and yes i voted every week for u!) thank u for being my first idol. ur amazing 🖤,” Demi Lovato shared. Jordin Sparks chimed in, writing, “THE OG!! I remember watching you win and saying to my parents, ‘I want to do that!’ Thank you for inspiring me and so many countless others! ✨.” Even the official American Idol account weighed in, exclaiming, “THIS is what it’s all about. You were an icon from the start. 🤩.”

Source: MEGA Fans and fellow stars praised the singer's post.

One fan recalled, “I was in my first apartment at the age of 22 drinking cheap wine and smoking a cig and crying because I was so happy for you. 😂❤️😘.”

Clarkson’s heartfelt post comes after Blackstock’s death at 48, following a three-year battle with cancer. "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," a family rep said on August 7. "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Source: MEGA The show host's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock died after battling cancer.

Just a day before the news, Clarkson revealed that her ex was facing a “serious illness” and announced she was canceling the final dates of her Las Vegas residency. "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them,” she explained on Instagram. “I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding."

Clarkson and Blackstock married in 2013 and divorced in 2020 after nearly seven years together. They share two kids — daughter River Rose, 10, and son Remington Alexander, 8.

