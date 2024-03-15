Kelly Clarkson Is 'Open to Dating in the Future' After Brandon Blackstock Divorce 'Did a Number on Her': She’s 'Ready to Have Some Fun'
Kelly Clarkson's renewed joy for life has her one step closer to diving back into the world of romance.
The mom-of-two fell into a funk after her messy divorce from Brandon Blackstock, but the singer's move to NYC and her recent slim-down has her feeling better than ever!
"She’s open to dating in the future," a source spilled to a magazine. "Her divorce did a number on her, and she is not in a rush to be in a serious relationship again, but Kelly is ready to have some fun."
As OK! reported, the American Idol alum, 41, revealed this past January that two years after a doctor told her she was pre-diabetic, she finally adopted a new diet and lifestyle.
"Kelly’s lost around 50 pounds," the insider claimed. "It’s encouraged her to dress a lot more youthfully and try different trends."
The star shared some of her new habits, noting, "walking in the city is quite the workout." She also likes infrared saunas, cold plunges and sticks to protein-heavy dishes.
"I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t," she admitted on an episode of her talk show. "And 90 percent of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!"
"It turns out I’m sexier in New York," she quipped on another episode, clarifying she was just kidding around and playing off the abundance of headlines that have compliment her new look. "I was just making a joke because everyone’s talking about… I’m like, turns out I was a dog in L.A. Anyway, I was just kidding. I’m totally kidding!"
She also credits her improved mental health for her demeanor, as she battled depression after her split.
"I cannot express how appreciative I feel for having that kind of healthy outlet," the Grammy winner said of pouring her emotions into new music. "Because the level of depression and things that come with divorce or grieving is extraordinarily hard. You feel alone, and it's just a blessing to be able to have that outlet for those emotions that are overwhelming."
She said that releasing her 2023 album, Chemistry, "[was] like, 'I'm taking my power back.'"
"That sounds very therapy," Clarkson acknowledged, "but that's because I love therapy, and I think it's important to have those tools to navigate your life and relationships."
